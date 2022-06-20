From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

4,000 S. Africa NUMSA Implats Platinum Workers Strike: NUMSA's Phakamile Majola Reports by Labor Video Project

4.000 South African NUMSA Implats contract platinum workers have gone on strike against slave labor conditions. These workers are paid much less than regular workers at the company for doing the same work. Contract workers are being used by companies to destroy their benefits and working conditions.



4,000 South African NUMSA Implats platinum contract miners have gone on strike. These workers face slave labor conditions in the mines as they work side by side with company workers at much less wages.



Phakamile Majola the spokesperson of NUMSA reports on the strike and also talks about the effect of the Ukraine work on inflation and food in South Africa.



Additionally NUMSA Implats mine organizer Malibongwe Mdazo was assassinated in February 2021 by contractors to prevent the unionization of the contract workers. Implats made $3.066 billion in profits in 2021.



This interview was done on 6/20/22.



