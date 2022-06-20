top
International
Indybay
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
4,000 S. Africa NUMSA Implats Platinum Workers Strike: NUMSA's Phakamile Majola Reports
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jun 20th, 2022 7:13 PM
4.000 South African NUMSA Implats contract platinum workers have gone on strike against slave labor conditions. These workers are paid much less than regular workers at the company for doing the same work. Contract workers are being used by companies to destroy their benefits and working conditions.
sa_numsa_implats_strikers.jpg
4,000 S. Africa NUMSA Implats Platinum Workers Strike: NUMSA Press Officer Phakamile Majola Reports

4,000 South African NUMSA Implats platinum contract miners have gone on strike. These workers face slave labor conditions in the mines as they work side by side with company workers at much less wages.

Phakamile Majola the spokesperson of NUMSA reports on the strike and also talks about the effect of the Ukraine work on inflation and food in South Africa.

Additionally NUMSA Implats mine organizer Malibongwe Mdazo was assassinated in February 2021 by contractors to prevent the unionization of the contract workers. Implats made $3.066 billion in profits in 2021.

This interview was done on 6/20/22.

SA NUMSA Contract Mine Workers at Implats platinum down tools over wages
https://www.jacarandafm.com/news/news/workers-implats-down-tools-over-wages/

South African Workers living in fear after union recruiter is shot dead outside CCMA offices
https://www.iol.co.za/the-star/news/workers-living-in-fear-after-union-recruiter-is-shot-dead-outside-ccma-offices-33505e78-bfb2-4e59-8fbf-dc028d9fa79b?fbclid=IwAR1fFJY6I5U-dVC8ydqSEAjKCt5v_JUv8jS4EeL29u2iQxZrKWrnacBMmQw

South Africa Numsa calls for speedy arrest of Malibongwe Mdazo killers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nfwaP5cY7I

South Africa 2021 NUMSA Engineering Strike, Contract Labour & Capitalism with Phakamile Majola
https://youtu.be/PEAgvJ3I6Uo

“You Resist Or Die"! South Africa Feb 2021 General Strike Report by SAFTU Leader Moleko J. Phakedi
https://youtu.be/5lSRNzHwTzU

SAFTU Press Statement on the 24 February 2021 General Strike
http://saftu.org.za/saftu-press-statement-on-the-24-february-2021-general-strike/

#SAFTUNationalStrike
Interview With SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi On General Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watchv=iJYxRj6zcXs&feature=emb_logo

The Struggle Against Apartheid In SA, Namibia & The Working Class Today With David Hemson
https://youtu.be/EXyr3xdoSRw

Workers in national strike tell Mboweni to ‘Voetsek’
https://www.newframe.com/workers-in-national-strike-tell-mboweni-to-voetsek/

NUMSA Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/NumsaSocial
NUMSA Twitter account: @Numsa_Media
NUMSA Website: https://numsa.org.za/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/aiCdgZpDQao
sm_sa_numsa_platinum_miners__strike.width-800.jpg
original image (800x596)
Implats the operator of platinum miners in South Africa has hired contractor who hire workers to do the same work at much less money. The government and courts have allowed these contractors to manipulate the protections of these contract workers.
https://youtu.be/aiCdgZpDQao
§NUMSA Miners Protest Murder of NUMSA Organizer Malibongwe Mdazo
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jun 20th, 2022 7:13 PM
sa_numsa_implats_platinum_miners_murdered.jpeg
In February 2021 NUMSA Implats organizer of contract workers was assassinated in broad daylight by contractors who were trying to prevent the workers from joining NUMSA
https://youtu.be/aiCdgZpDQao
