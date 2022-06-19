



Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.



Join us for the next event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants. Our second event is taking place June 29th at 5 pm. Registration is open for now, so RSVP today here:



Our readers:



Shikha Malaviya

Maw Shein Win

Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu

Raina Leon

Landon Smith

Norman Antonio Zelaya



The event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at



This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 11:08 PM