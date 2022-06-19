top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/29/2022
Home in the Bay | A Reading Series: The Second Event
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 29
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorAunt Lute Books
Emailmarketing [at] auntlute.com
Phone415-826-1300
Location Details
Online
What does home mean to you?

Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.

Join us for the next event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants. Our second event is taking place June 29th at 5 pm. Registration is open for now, so RSVP today here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-in-the-bay-a-reading-series-the-second-event-tickets-348177396967?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Our readers:

Shikha Malaviya
Maw Shein Win
Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu
Raina Leon
Landon Smith
Norman Antonio Zelaya

The event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at marketing [at] auntlute.com if you have any further accessibility needs; we are happy to accommodate.

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.

Free
1176_v0.jpg
For more event information: https://www.auntlute.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 11:08 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 107.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code