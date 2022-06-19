What does home mean to you?
Aunt Lute Books is pleased to present Home in the Bay, a California-based reading series centering the voices of those impacted by houselessness, gentrification, migration, and colonization. We are partnering with Sogorea Te' Land Trust, POOR Magazine, Poets Reading the News, Black Freighter Press and the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, organizations doing radical work around our relationships to place and location as well as to each other.
Join us for the next event in the series, a virtual reading featuring talented writers, storytellers, and folklorists ranging from indigenous culture bearers to previously unhoused authors to Bay Area transplants. Our second event is taking place June 29th at 5 pm. Registration is open for now, so RSVP today here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-in-the-bay-a-reading-series-the-second-event-tickets-348177396967?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
Our readers:
Shikha Malaviya
Maw Shein Win
Fuifuilupe Niumeitolu
Raina Leon
Landon Smith
Norman Antonio Zelaya
The event is free and includes closed captioning. Please reach out to Aunt Lute Books at marketing [at] auntlute.com if you have any further accessibility needs; we are happy to accommodate.
This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Visit calhum.org.
Free
|Wednesday June 29
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Speaker
|Aunt Lute Books
|marketing [at] auntlute.com
|415-826-1300
|Online
For more event information: https://www.auntlute.com/
