After two years of virtual events to help keep our community safe, we’re delighted to announce that the annual Monterey Peninsula Pride parade and celebration will be held in-person once again.
Pride won't be pride without the incredible support of our community members. Get dressed up in your most festive attire, grab a pride flag, and come celebrate the day with us!
Theme: Out & Proud!
Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ 11 AM - 3 PM PT
CELEBRATION: Custom House Plaza in Monterey State Historic Park
PARADE: The parade will start at 11:00 am at Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey.
Website: https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2022
ORGANIZATION BOOTHS
Please fill out a form and pay your fee to secure a place for your organization. The cost is $100 for businesses and $50 sliding scale for nonprofit organizations.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeY0h_l6kIgnSQxEb7HHukp1o7GYOzXv0GjxND9t4Wl4aQhcg/viewform
