Monterey Peninsula Pride Parade & Celebration 2022
Date Saturday July 23
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMonterey Peninsula Pride
Location Details
CELEBRATION: Custom House Plaza - Monterey State Historic Park, Olivier Street and Scott Street, Monterey, CA 93940

PRIDE PARADE: starts at Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey @ 11 AM
After two years of virtual events to help keep our community safe, we’re delighted to announce that the annual Monterey Peninsula Pride parade and celebration will be held in-person once again.

Pride won't be pride without the incredible support of our community members. Get dressed up in your most festive attire, grab a pride flag, and come celebrate the day with us!

Theme: Out & Proud!

Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ 11 AM - 3 PM PT

CELEBRATION: Custom House Plaza in Monterey State Historic Park

PARADE: The parade will start at 11:00 am at Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey.

Website: https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2022


ORGANIZATION BOOTHS

Please fill out a form and pay your fee to secure a place for your organization. The cost is $100 for businesses and $50 sliding scale for nonprofit organizations.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeY0h_l6kIgnSQxEb7HHukp1o7GYOzXv0GjxND9t4Wl4aQhcg/viewform
For more event information: https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2022

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 2:35 PM
