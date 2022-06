Pride won't be pride without the incredible support of our community members. Get dressed up in your most festive attire, grab a pride flag, and come celebrate the day with us!



Theme: Out & Proud!



Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ 11 AM - 3 PM PT



CELEBRATION: Custom House Plaza in Monterey State Historic Park



PARADE: The parade will start at 11:00 am at Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey.



Website:





ORGANIZATION BOOTHS



Please fill out a form and pay your fee to secure a place for your organization. The cost is $100 for businesses and $50 sliding scale for nonprofit organizations.



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeY0h_l6kIgnSQxEb7HHukp1o7GYOzXv0GjxND9t4Wl4aQhcg/viewform After two years of virtual events to help keep our community safe, we’re delighted to announce that the annual Monterey Peninsula Pride parade and celebration will be held in-person once again.Pride won't be pride without the incredible support of our community members. Get dressed up in your most festive attire, grab a pride flag, and come celebrate the day with us!Theme: Out & Proud!Date & Time: Saturday, July 23, 2022 @ 11 AM - 3 PM PTCELEBRATION: Custom House Plaza in Monterey State Historic ParkPARADE: The parade will start at 11:00 am at Alvarado Street and Polk Street in Monterey.Website: https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2022 ORGANIZATION BOOTHSPlease fill out a form and pay your fee to secure a place for your organization. The cost is $100 for businesses and $50 sliding scale for nonprofit organizations. For more event information: https://www.montereypeninsulapride.org/2022

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 2:35 PM