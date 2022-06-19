



Cosponsored: League of Women Voters & Mechanics' Institute San Francisco



Day & time: Thursday, July 07, 2022 @ 6:00pm



Location: Mechanics' Institute, 57 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104



More info & free tickets:



Masks and proof of vaccination are required.



Event is FREE to all. Advance Registration Required.





The program will focus on critical issues of voting rights today and what organizations and diverse communities are doing to support, strengthen, and secure voting rights for all.



Danielle Deibler, VP of Voter Services at the League of Women Voters of San Francisco,

will talk about the League’s activities regarding the Census and redistricting, providing Pro/Con guides in various languages, and canvassing to women and vulnerable communities.



Harini Krishnan, Chair of Community Organizing Campaigns and Training for South Asians for America will explain the outreach to her community and the impact on elections.



Brittany Stonesifer, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who specializes in voting rights will give details about the ACLU’s important public advocacy. Come participate in this informative conversation!



This event is part of a series funded in part by the NEH on Civil Rights.





DANIELLE DEIBLER



Danielle Deibler is the co-founder and CEO of MarvelousAI, a natural language technology startup to expose bias and misinformation in online media. She started at the League of Women Voters of San Francisco as a volunteer on the Pros & Cons Guide, and values the guide for making voting decisions. Danielle has worked at League voter registration events and on the Speakers Bureau. Danielle leads threat intelligence at global nonprofit Quad9 and she has decades in internet security, networking, software engineering, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies. She was CEO and co-founder of leading reg-tech company Compliance.ai, CTO at internet gaming company KIXEYE, and entrepreneur in residence at Trinity Ventures. Danielle has held senior leadership positions in engineering, business, and product management.





HARINI KRISHNAN



Harini Krishnan is a former Lead Volunteer Organizer for the Presidential Campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris in California in 2019, Harini co-founded NorCal Joyful Warriors for Joe and Kamala in early 2020, was elected as a Biden Delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and was featured in several videos at the historic convention. Harini was also a founding member of Kamala Harris For the People South Asian Finance Council, and a member of the National Finance Committee of both VP Harris and President Biden's Presidential Campaigns.In addition to her involvement with Presidential campaigns, Harini is an elected Assembly District 22 Delegate and appointed Platform Committee Member of the California Democratic Party; a San Mateo County Democrats Central Committee Alternate and Co-Chair of Events & Fundraising committee; a Board Member of Fund Her, which elects progressive women to state legislatures nationwide; Board Member of Equal Access International, an International NGO which combines media programming with community mobilization to address gender inequities and increase civic engagement; Vice Chair of the San Mateo County Arts Commission; and a well-known Indian Classical Vocalist and Lecturer for the past two decades.





BRITTANY STONESIFER



Brittany Stonesifer is a Voting Rights Attorney at the ACLU of Northern California, where she advocates to protect voting rights for underrepresented Californians and reduce barriers to voting caused by the registration process. Since joining the ACLU in 2019, Brittany has helped lead a successful campaign to restore voting rights to Californians who are returning home after completion of a prison sentence and obtained major improvements to the California Motor Voter System which registers millions of people to vote through the DMV. She also works with advocates across the state to protect voters during each statewide election and to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not force California voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote. Before coming to the ACLU, Brittany advocated for criminal legal reform, including voting access for Californians with convictions. Brittany received her law degree from U.C. Hastings College of the Law, where she specialized in civil rights and international human rights law. EVERY VOTE COUNTS: PROTECTING OUR VOTING RIGHTSCosponsored: League of Women Voters & Mechanics' Institute San FranciscoDay & time: Thursday, July 07, 2022 @ 6:00pmLocation: Mechanics' Institute, 57 Post Street, San Francisco, CA 94104More info & free tickets: https://www.milibrary.org/events/every-vote-counts-protecting-our-voting-rights-onsite-mechanics-institute-cosponsored-league Masks and proof of vaccination are required.Event is FREE to all. Advance Registration Required.The program will focus on critical issues of voting rights today and what organizations and diverse communities are doing to support, strengthen, and secure voting rights for all.Danielle Deibler, VP of Voter Services at the League of Women Voters of San Francisco,will talk about the League’s activities regarding the Census and redistricting, providing Pro/Con guides in various languages, and canvassing to women and vulnerable communities.Harini Krishnan, Chair of Community Organizing Campaigns and Training for South Asians for America will explain the outreach to her community and the impact on elections.Brittany Stonesifer, staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union who specializes in voting rights will give details about the ACLU’s important public advocacy. Come participate in this informative conversation!This event is part of a series funded in part by the NEH on Civil Rights.DANIELLE DEIBLERDanielle Deibler is the co-founder and CEO of MarvelousAI, a natural language technology startup to expose bias and misinformation in online media. She started at the League of Women Voters of San Francisco as a volunteer on the Pros & Cons Guide, and values the guide for making voting decisions. Danielle has worked at League voter registration events and on the Speakers Bureau. Danielle leads threat intelligence at global nonprofit Quad9 and she has decades in internet security, networking, software engineering, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technologies. She was CEO and co-founder of leading reg-tech company Compliance.ai, CTO at internet gaming company KIXEYE, and entrepreneur in residence at Trinity Ventures. Danielle has held senior leadership positions in engineering, business, and product management.HARINI KRISHNANHarini Krishnan is a former Lead Volunteer Organizer for the Presidential Campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris in California in 2019, Harini co-founded NorCal Joyful Warriors for Joe and Kamala in early 2020, was elected as a Biden Delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and was featured in several videos at the historic convention. Harini was also a founding member of Kamala Harris For the People South Asian Finance Council, and a member of the National Finance Committee of both VP Harris and President Biden's Presidential Campaigns.In addition to her involvement with Presidential campaigns, Harini is an elected Assembly District 22 Delegate and appointed Platform Committee Member of the California Democratic Party; a San Mateo County Democrats Central Committee Alternate and Co-Chair of Events & Fundraising committee; a Board Member of Fund Her, which elects progressive women to state legislatures nationwide; Board Member of Equal Access International, an International NGO which combines media programming with community mobilization to address gender inequities and increase civic engagement; Vice Chair of the San Mateo County Arts Commission; and a well-known Indian Classical Vocalist and Lecturer for the past two decades.BRITTANY STONESIFERBrittany Stonesifer is a Voting Rights Attorney at the ACLU of Northern California, where she advocates to protect voting rights for underrepresented Californians and reduce barriers to voting caused by the registration process. Since joining the ACLU in 2019, Brittany has helped lead a successful campaign to restore voting rights to Californians who are returning home after completion of a prison sentence and obtained major improvements to the California Motor Voter System which registers millions of people to vote through the DMV. She also works with advocates across the state to protect voters during each statewide election and to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic does not force California voters to choose between protecting their health and exercising their right to vote. Before coming to the ACLU, Brittany advocated for criminal legal reform, including voting access for Californians with convictions. Brittany received her law degree from U.C. Hastings College of the Law, where she specialized in civil rights and international human rights law. Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 10:21 AM