Come to the UpCycle: 4th Annual Rummage Sale fundraiser event, with all proceeds benefiting the ACLU and other non-profits.
It's going to be awesome. Hope you can join us!
Date and time: Sat, July 16, 2022 @ 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM PDT
Location: Campbell United Church of Christ, 400 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
♥️ Hosted by Orchard City Indivisible (OCI)
More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/upcycle-orchard-city-indivisibles-annual-rummage-sale-tickets-360012957447
MASKS REQUIRED.
25+ Households create a HUGE rummage sale experience!
BARGAINS GALORE!
**All proceeds donated to ACLU (+ other great orgs!)**
WANT TO CONTRIBUTE?
Contributions accepted - Clean out your closet and do some good!
--Anyone can donate items for the rummage sale
--Drop off donations July 15, 4:00-8:00 pm. To donate earlier email:
donate2upcycle [at] gmail.com
--Needed: adult and children's clothing, antiques & collectibles, electronics, toys, kitchen, appliances, jewelry, art and sculptures, holiday & home decor, books, or small furniture.
Not sure? Email donate2upcycle [at] gmail.com.
--Nothing hazardous or containing chemicals. No medications of any kind.
--No worn out items.
--No dirty or damaged clothing! Please wash before donating.
--Hang as many items on hangers as you can! Especially dresses. We will have racks to hang them on.
PLEASE NOTE: Donations are NOT tax-deductible. Everything left over gets donated.
|UpCycle: 4th Annual Rummage Sale Fundraiser for ACLU & Other Orgs
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday July 16
|Time
|8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Orchard City Indivisible
|donate2upcycle [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Parking lot at Campbell United Church of Christ, 400 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008.
Masks Required
|
