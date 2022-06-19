top
UpCycle: 4th Annual Rummage Sale Fundraiser for ACLU & Other Orgs
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday July 16
Time 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorOrchard City Indivisible
Emaildonate2upcycle [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Parking lot at Campbell United Church of Christ, 400 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008.

Masks Required
Come to the UpCycle: 4th Annual Rummage Sale fundraiser event, with all proceeds benefiting the ACLU and other non-profits.

It's going to be awesome. Hope you can join us!

Date and time: Sat, July 16, 2022 @ 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM PDT

Location: Campbell United Church of Christ, 400 West Campbell Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008

♥️ Hosted by Orchard City Indivisible (OCI)

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/upcycle-orchard-city-indivisibles-annual-rummage-sale-tickets-360012957447

MASKS REQUIRED.


25+ Households create a HUGE rummage sale experience!

BARGAINS GALORE!

**All proceeds donated to ACLU (+ other great orgs!)**


WANT TO CONTRIBUTE?

Contributions accepted - Clean out your closet and do some good!

--Anyone can donate items for the rummage sale

--Drop off donations July 15, 4:00-8:00 pm. To donate earlier email:
donate2upcycle [at] gmail.com

--Needed: adult and children's clothing, antiques & collectibles, electronics, toys, kitchen, appliances, jewelry, art and sculptures, holiday & home decor, books, or small furniture.
Not sure? Email donate2upcycle [at] gmail.com.

--Nothing hazardous or containing chemicals. No medications of any kind.

--No worn out items.

--No dirty or damaged clothing! Please wash before donating.

--Hang as many items on hangers as you can! Especially dresses. We will have racks to hang them on.

PLEASE NOTE: Donations are NOT tax-deductible. Everything left over gets donated.
