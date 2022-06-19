

Check the @SFWNBR public twitter for the latest updates & route.map details or Our fb page at:



11am Gathering

12pn/Noon START



As with previous San Francisco #WNBR rides this year, the Independence Day Weekend Ride on SUNDAY will roll encompass about 15miles ( over 2-3 hours, slow paced with stops ) passed several iconic nationally recognized tourist sites along the scenic Embarcadero ( Giants Stadium & Chase Center ) to City Hall for a brief photo op ( & nearby restroom pitstop ), through the Valencia Street Arts Festival to the infamous Castro Street / Neighborhood; the last leg of the ride for the willing & able will also include the rock & roll famous Haight Ashbury Neighborhood ( digs to Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia, Janice Joplin & their shack mates ) & a few NUDIST FRIENDLY retail merchants. The afterParty will, as always be back in the Castro, where there is an extensive list of NUDIST FRIENDLY businesses who care more about our Green Backs than what’s we’re sporting on our backs & fronts.



There will be a small contingent rolling NUDE back to The Embarcadero in the afternoon for those who park their vehicles downtown.



All mobilities are welcome ( cyclists, skateboarders, roller skis, skaters, ... even motorcycles & automobilists carrying #BareAsYouDare NUDIST or who wish the serve as marshals in the front or rear of the parade ).



Our GREAT Friends at @TheSequoians NUDIST/NATURIST club/resort/spa/retreat have graciously offered to give us 20 FREE INTRODUCTORY 7hr/DAY PASSES to give to the first 10 LADIES & 10 GENTS who complete the #BareAsYouDare Sunday 3 July Body Freedom #WNBRsf2022 in The Castro ( albeit it’s not a race, just fun leisurely roll ).



Come Join the Fun! It’s an experience like none other on Earth!

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM