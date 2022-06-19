top
San Francisco World Naked Bike Ride Body Freedom Invitational
Date Sunday July 03
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorMary
Location Details
Cupid’s Arrow / Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco, California 94105

There is plenty of convenient motor vehicle parking in secure lots along The Embarcadero as well as open surface street public lots ( check google ).
Come #JoinTheFun! & Celebrate Your ( #BareAsYouDare ) Body Freedom in the Independence Day Weekend #WNBRsf2022.
Check the @SFWNBR public twitter for the latest updates & route.map details or Our fb page at: https://www.facebook.com/wnbrsf/ .

11am Gathering
12pn/Noon START

As with previous San Francisco #WNBR rides this year, the Independence Day Weekend Ride on SUNDAY will roll encompass about 15miles ( over 2-3 hours, slow paced with stops ) passed several iconic nationally recognized tourist sites along the scenic Embarcadero ( Giants Stadium & Chase Center ) to City Hall for a brief photo op ( & nearby restroom pitstop ), through the Valencia Street Arts Festival to the infamous Castro Street / Neighborhood; the last leg of the ride for the willing & able will also include the rock & roll famous Haight Ashbury Neighborhood ( digs to Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia, Janice Joplin & their shack mates ) & a few NUDIST FRIENDLY retail merchants. The afterParty will, as always be back in the Castro, where there is an extensive list of NUDIST FRIENDLY businesses who care more about our Green Backs than what’s we’re sporting on our backs & fronts.

There will be a small contingent rolling NUDE back to The Embarcadero in the afternoon for those who park their vehicles downtown.

All mobilities are welcome ( cyclists, skateboarders, roller skis, skaters, ... even motorcycles & automobilists carrying #BareAsYouDare NUDIST or who wish the serve as marshals in the front or rear of the parade ).

Our GREAT Friends at @TheSequoians NUDIST/NATURIST club/resort/spa/retreat have graciously offered to give us 20 FREE INTRODUCTORY 7hr/DAY PASSES to give to the first 10 LADIES & 10 GENTS who complete the #BareAsYouDare Sunday 3 July Body Freedom #WNBRsf2022 in The Castro ( albeit it’s not a race, just fun leisurely roll ).

Come Join the Fun! It’s an experience like none other on Earth!
sm_3_july_body_freedom_wnbrsf2022_poster_frsfnp_x.jpeg
original image (435x695)
For more event information: https://twitter.com/SFWNBR

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM
§“Cupid’s Arrow” Rincon Park START
by Mary
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM
sm_cupid_s_arrow_wnbrsf2022_body_freedom_sun_3_july_rincon_park.jpeg
original image (1000x751)
11am Gathering
12pn/Noon START
Cupid’s Arrow / Rincon Park
The Embarcadero & Folsom Street
San Francisco, California 94105
There is plenty of convenient motor vehicle parking in secure lots along The Embarcadero as well as open surface street public lots ( check google ).
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Less Gas, More Ass
by Mary
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM
sm_bare_less_gass_more_ass_wiggle.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
Use Less Gas & More Ass! #WNBRsf2022!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Limited FREE Passes to @TheSequoians Club
by Mary
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM
sm_fun__wnbrsf2022__thesequoians_pass.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
We’ll offer a Limited number of FREE Passes to @TheSequoians Club for the first 10 women & first 10 men who complete the ride in the Castro to kick of the afterParty ( though it is a casual ride — NOT A RACE ).
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
§Come #JoinTheFun!
by Mary
Sunday Jun 19th, 2022 9:12 AM
sm_fun__wnbrsf2022_unclesam___u.jpeg
original image (1000x1000)
#WNBRsf2022 3 July #BareAsYouDare #BodyFreedom parade protest celebration won’t be as FUN without U! Come #JoinTheFun!
https://twitter.com/SFWNBR
