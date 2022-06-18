top
Peninsula | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
the NETWORK project
Date Saturday July 02
Time 4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorKD>>MovingGround
Location Details
Djerassi Resident Artist Program
2325 Bear Gulch Road
Woodside, CA 94062
the NETWORK project addresses human survival and what we truly need– from sustainable living practices to communal engagement and empathy, as we recognize and build our resilience. Considering climate change, and the many other crises we face, the project is inspired by systems of communication, resource-sharing, and survival employed by tree communities, as a lens to consider human community building.

Based on experiential research in the environs of the Djerassi land and trees our team of performers, scientists, land stewards and designers create a multi-media, audience-interactive, site-specific, experience–working with the trees, land, and site; dance, theater and installation design. This part hike, part performance journey is a tactile, embodied and we hope transformative experience that connects participants directly with trees, nature and their own bodies. Beyond this experience, the project aims to create a greater social impact by sharing research and resources with our audience participants in ways that may support their local communities.
sm_thenetworkproject_collagephoto.jpg
original image (2000x1600)
For more event information: https://www.counterpulse.org/event/network/

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jun 18th, 2022 1:56 PM
