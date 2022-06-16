top
Saving Laguna Honda
Date Tuesday June 21
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-215-7575
Location Details
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052368997?pwd=VU5LTklOTW5oMlh4TTlZUG1ldDVoUT09
Meeting ID: 890 5236 8997
Passcode: 227727
One tap mobile +16699009128,,89052368997#,,,,*227727#
SF Gray Panthers June Presentation
“Saving Laguna Honda”
Tuesday, June 21, 1:00 – 2:30 PM, Zoom Link
Speakers: two doctors who worked at Laguna Honda and a San Francisco nurse leader
Contact: Dr. Teresa Palmer, teresapalmer2014 [at] gmail.com or
Michael Lyon, 415-215-7575 or Art Persyko, 650-228-4188

Laguna Honda Hospital is in a current crisis involving a transfer of some 700 patients to points unknown while the hospital works to recover federal approval for funding. But the hospital’s problems go back decades and are largely due the City’s failure to provide adequate care for younger people with mental illness and substance abuse. Instead, they were pushed into Laguna Honda Hospital, which had neither the staff, nor training, nor physical layout to care for them.

Teresa Palmer, MD, Derek Kerr, MD, and Sasha Cuttler, RN, PhD will talk about their perceptions of what went wrong, and their ideas of what would be needed for Laguna Honda to return to its basic mission: to give safe and high quality care for San Franciscans who need a skilled nursing facility. This mission will become even more vital as the City’s population ages and housing and living expenses become more unaffordable.

The program will include ample Q&A time with the speakers, press is encouraged to ask questions.

Read more about this meeting and the speakers at bit.ly/SavingLagunaHonda.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 16th, 2022 4:54 PM
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Closing LHH should not occurEMcSorleyPHNSaturday Jun 18th, 2022 12:46 PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
