

“Saving Laguna Honda”

Tuesday, June 21, 1:00 – 2:30 PM, Zoom Link

Speakers: two doctors who worked at Laguna Honda and a San Francisco nurse leader

Contact: Dr. Teresa Palmer,

Michael Lyon, 415-215-7575 or Art Persyko, 650-228-4188



Laguna Honda Hospital is in a current crisis involving a transfer of some 700 patients to points unknown while the hospital works to recover federal approval for funding. But the hospital’s problems go back decades and are largely due the City’s failure to provide adequate care for younger people with mental illness and substance abuse. Instead, they were pushed into Laguna Honda Hospital, which had neither the staff, nor training, nor physical layout to care for them.



Teresa Palmer, MD, Derek Kerr, MD, and Sasha Cuttler, RN, PhD will talk about their perceptions of what went wrong, and their ideas of what would be needed for Laguna Honda to return to its basic mission: to give safe and high quality care for San Franciscans who need a skilled nursing facility. This mission will become even more vital as the City’s population ages and housing and living expenses become more unaffordable.



The program will include ample Q&A time with the speakers, press is encouraged to ask questions.



