SF Gray Panthers June Presentation
“Saving Laguna Honda”
Tuesday, June 21, 1:00 – 2:30 PM, Zoom Link
Speakers: two doctors who worked at Laguna Honda and a San Francisco nurse leader
Contact: Dr. Teresa Palmer, teresapalmer2014 [at] gmail.com or
Michael Lyon, 415-215-7575 or Art Persyko, 650-228-4188
Laguna Honda Hospital is in a current crisis involving a transfer of some 700 patients to points unknown while the hospital works to recover federal approval for funding. But the hospital’s problems go back decades and are largely due the City’s failure to provide adequate care for younger people with mental illness and substance abuse. Instead, they were pushed into Laguna Honda Hospital, which had neither the staff, nor training, nor physical layout to care for them.
Teresa Palmer, MD, Derek Kerr, MD, and Sasha Cuttler, RN, PhD will talk about their perceptions of what went wrong, and their ideas of what would be needed for Laguna Honda to return to its basic mission: to give safe and high quality care for San Franciscans who need a skilled nursing facility. This mission will become even more vital as the City’s population ages and housing and living expenses become more unaffordable.
The program will include ample Q&A time with the speakers, press is encouraged to ask questions.
Read more about this meeting and the speakers at bit.ly/SavingLagunaHonda.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 6/21/2022
|Saving Laguna Honda
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday June 21
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Michael Lyon
|mlyon01 [at] comcast.net
|Phone
|415-215-7575
|Location Details
|
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052368997?pwd=VU5LTklOTW5oMlh4TTlZUG1ldDVoUT09
Meeting ID: 890 5236 8997
Passcode: 227727
One tap mobile +16699009128,,89052368997#,,,,*227727#
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 16th, 2022 4:54 PM
