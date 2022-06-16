top
Santa Cruz IMC
Date Saturday June 25
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCatherine Crockett
Emailcm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
Phone831-899-7322
Location Details
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside CA 93955
(between Sonoma Ave. and Hamilton Ave.)
What do the cities of Camden, New Jersey, Eugene, Oregon, and Richmond, California have in common? All three cities are models of effective, alternative policing programs that are being replicated across the country. Three documentary film shorts will highlight their success. This is part of the "Just Flicks” film series sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.

Doors open 5:30 pm. Registration is not required. Free event and free popcorn. Please wear a mask for your safety and that of others.
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/

