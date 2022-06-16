What do the cities of Camden, New Jersey, Eugene, Oregon, and Richmond, California have in common? All three cities are models of effective, alternative policing programs that are being replicated across the country. Three documentary film shorts will highlight their success. This is part of the "Just Flicks” film series sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.



Doors open 5:30 pm. Registration is not required. Free event and free popcorn. Please wear a mask for your safety and that of others.

