What do the cities of Camden, New Jersey, Eugene, Oregon, and Richmond, California have in common? All three cities are models of effective, alternative policing programs that are being replicated across the country. Three documentary film shorts will highlight their success. This is part of the "Just Flicks” film series sponsored by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County.
Doors open 5:30 pm. Registration is not required. Free event and free popcorn. Please wear a mask for your safety and that of others.
Reimagining Public Safety: Success Stories
|Date
|Saturday June 25
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Catherine Crockett
|cm_crockett [at] sbcglobal.net
|Phone
|831-899-7322
|Location Details
|
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd., Seaside CA 93955
(between Sonoma Ave. and Hamilton Ave.)
|
For more event information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 16th, 2022 2:57 PM
