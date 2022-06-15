The New Farm will be jumping with a children's book giveaway, chickens galore and live music. SFPL and the New Farm partner to bring fun for the whole family this July 4 weekend.
"It's a farm. It's a chicken grazing field. It's an environmental education center. And it might just be the coolest new music venue in all of San Francisco." --SF Gate on The New Farm
The New Farm is an ecology center, creative space and community gathering place.
Andrew Pollack, founder of The New Farm, is the president of the Green City Project, an environmental education nonprofit.
This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.
Free
|Date
|Saturday July 02
|Time
|1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|sfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
|Phone
|415-557-4400
|Location Details
|
The New Farm/ Bay Natives Nursery
10 Cargo Way
San Francisco, CA 94124
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/07/02/social-...
