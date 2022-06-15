top
Social: Library Day at the New Farm: Live Music, Chickens, Book Giveaways
Date Saturday July 02
Time 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The New Farm/ Bay Natives Nursery
10 Cargo Way
San Francisco, CA 94124
The New Farm will be jumping with a children's book giveaway, chickens galore and live music. SFPL and the New Farm partner to bring fun for the whole family this July 4 weekend.

"It's a farm. It's a chicken grazing field. It's an environmental education center. And it might just be the coolest new music venue in all of San Francisco." --SF Gate on The New Farm

The New Farm is an ecology center, creative space and community gathering place.

Andrew Pollack, founder of The New Farm, is the president of the Green City Project, an environmental education nonprofit.

This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.
For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact accessibility [at] sfpl.org. Requesting at least 72 hours in advance will help ensure availability.

Free
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/07/02/social-...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 15th, 2022 11:16 PM
