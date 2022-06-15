



"It's a farm. It's a chicken grazing field. It's an environmental education center. And it might just be the coolest new music venue in all of San Francisco." --SF Gate on The New Farm



The New Farm is an ecology center, creative space and community gathering place.



Andrew Pollack, founder of The New Farm, is the president of the Green City Project, an environmental education nonprofit.



This program is sponsored by Friends of the San Francisco Public Library.

For accommodations (such as ASL interpretation or captioning), call (415) 557-4557 or contact



Free The New Farm will be jumping with a children's book giveaway, chickens galore and live music. SFPL and the New Farm partner to bring fun for the whole family this July 4 weekend.

