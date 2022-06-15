top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 6/23/2022
Pride Month Film Screening: Pride (2014)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 23
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
In-person: 2969 Mission St, SF
Virtual: https://bit.ly/pride-sf
LIBERATION FLIX - PRIDE MONTH SERIES

Join us for a viewing of Pride (2014) on Thursday June 23rd at 6:30PM!

Pride is a historical comedy-drama set in the 1980s which follows the organizing efforts of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM)--a coalition founded by Communist Party of Great Britain organizer Mark Ashton. LGSM successfully mobilized the gay community in solidarity with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), whose striking workers were under relentless attack from the U.K. government and the Thatcher administration. Directed by Matthew Warchus.

For in-person attendance, masks and vaccination are required. Suggested donation of $5-$10, but no one turned away for lack of funds.
sm_liberation_flix_-_pride.jpg
original image (740x740)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 15th, 2022 3:54 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code