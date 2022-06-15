LIBERATION FLIX - PRIDE MONTH SERIES
Join us for a viewing of Pride (2014) on Thursday June 23rd at 6:30PM!
Pride is a historical comedy-drama set in the 1980s which follows the organizing efforts of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM)--a coalition founded by Communist Party of Great Britain organizer Mark Ashton. LGSM successfully mobilized the gay community in solidarity with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), whose striking workers were under relentless attack from the U.K. government and the Thatcher administration. Directed by Matthew Warchus.
For in-person attendance, masks and vaccination are required. Suggested donation of $5-$10, but no one turned away for lack of funds.
Pride Month Film Screening: Pride (2014)
|Thursday June 23
|6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
In-person: 2969 Mission St, SF
Virtual: https://bit.ly/pride-sf
