LIBERATION FLIX - PRIDE MONTH SERIES
Join us for a viewing of MAJOR! (2014) on Saturday June 18th at 6:00PM!
MAJOR! is a documentary detailing the revolutionary life of trans icon Miss Major Griffin-Garcy, whose committed activism, stretching from Stonewall to present, links the struggle for LGBT rights to the struggle against the racist prison industrial complex. Directed by Annalise Ophelian.
For in-person attendance, masks and vaccination are required. Suggested donation of $5-$10, but no one turned away for lack of funds.
San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer
|Pride Month Film Screening: MAJOR! (2015)

|Date
|Saturday June 18
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details

In-person: 2969 Mission St, SF
Virtual: https://bit.ly/major-sf

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 15th, 2022 3:51 PM
