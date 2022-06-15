LIBERATION FLIX - PRIDE MONTH SERIES



Join us for a viewing of MAJOR! (2014) on Saturday June 18th at 6:00PM!



MAJOR! is a documentary detailing the revolutionary life of trans icon Miss Major Griffin-Garcy, whose committed activism, stretching from Stonewall to present, links the struggle for LGBT rights to the struggle against the racist prison industrial complex. Directed by Annalise Ophelian.



For in-person attendance, masks and vaccination are required. Suggested donation of $5-$10, but no one turned away for lack of funds.

