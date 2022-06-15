



Join us as we explain what discrimination is and how to report it.



June 16, 2022 @ 3:30 PM PT



RSVP:



*This training is presented from a peer perspective by people who have lived experience with mental disabilities.*



**Live Caption and ASL Interpreter Available**





About the webinar:



It can be difficult to figure out what steps to take to report discrimination. It depends where the discrimination occurred.



We will discuss:



--What is discrimination?



--How to go about documenting discrimination



--Reporting discrimination at school



--Reporting discrimination at work



--Responding to discrimination at government facilities



--Responding to discrimination when denied public accommodations





Speakers:



Zofia Trexler is a Peer Self-Advocacy Trainer with the Peer Self Advocacy Unit of Disability Rights California. She has lived experience with a mental health disability and the mental health system and specializes in advocating for the Transitional Age Youth population.



