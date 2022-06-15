top
What to Do When You’ve Been Discriminated Against w/ Disability Rights CA
Date Thursday June 16
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDisability Rights California
Location Details
Online webinar w/ Live Caption and ASL available
Disability discrimination can happen anywhere. When someone has been discriminated against due to their mental health disability, it can be difficult to know what to do or how to respond.

Join us as we explain what discrimination is and how to report it.

June 16, 2022 @ 3:30 PM PT

RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/post/webinar-what-to-do-when-youve-been-discriminated-against

*This training is presented from a peer perspective by people who have lived experience with mental disabilities.*

**Live Caption and ASL Interpreter Available**


About the webinar:

It can be difficult to figure out what steps to take to report discrimination. It depends where the discrimination occurred.

We will discuss:

--What is discrimination?

--How to go about documenting discrimination

--Reporting discrimination at school

--Reporting discrimination at work

--Responding to discrimination at government facilities

--Responding to discrimination when denied public accommodations


Speakers:

Zofia Trexler is a Peer Self-Advocacy Trainer with the Peer Self Advocacy Unit of Disability Rights California. She has lived experience with a mental health disability and the mental health system and specializes in advocating for the Transitional Age Youth population.

