CA State Parks Commission considers one of the most endangered historic sites in America by Khubaka, Michael Harris



California State Park and Recreation Commission may visit one of the most endangered historic preservation sites in America. Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar Gold Mining District represents "hidden figures" from the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. As the Nation celebrates Juneteenth Freedom, California State Parks regional staff continues a generational effort to erase, distort and destroy all authentic golden legacy by people of African descent during the California Gold Rush Era (1840-1875)

The California State Park and Recreation Commission was created as the State Park Commission in 1927. The Commission has specific authorities and responsibilities which are defined in California law. Nine voting commissioners are appointed to staggered four-year terms. The governor appoints the voting members of the Commission; these appointments require Senate confirmation.



Negro Bar, Lake Natoma District, Folsom Lake Recreational Area is managed by the California State Parks, Natural Resource Agency on Federal Land created by the Bureau of Reclamation, Department of Interior.



For over 20+ years, Reclaiming the Past, African American History along the American River Parkway is far too egregious of an assignment for modern "manifest destiny" values and beliefs seen at the dawn of California Statehood.



The land entitled to the "African Founding Father of California" Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr., 35,521 acres included today's towns of Rancho Cordova, Gold River, Folsom and much, much more.



Documented accounts of vast sums of gold and reports of "squatters" on Rancho Rio De Los Americanos were communicated in written reports by US Army officials escorted by James Marshall were received by Guillermo Leidesdorff, Jr. during the final days of the US Mexican War.



These "squatters" in early Spring of 1848 was the early beginning of the mining camp of Negro Bar and today's City of Folsom, incorporated in 1946.



100 years earlier, in 1846, several men of African descent participated in the initial action of the California Bear Flag Revolt at Murphy's Corral, along the Cosumnes River in today's City of Elk Grove.



The US Army, Navy and Marines all participated in the Military occupation of Alta California before, during and after the US Mexican War.



Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar Gold Mining District has a rich golden legacy, far too offensive for "white male only" consideration to authentic California Gold Rush Era History, thus the final recognizable notion of people of African Decent along the American River Parkway is poised for destruction to celebrate freedom.



Freedom is never free, thus we will continue to pay the price for future generations. Our Golden Legacy is poised to become a Stolen Legacy if cloaked California State Parks staff recommendations may distort, destroy and disparage what has stood the test of time for over 175 years.



Happy 2022 California Juneteenth, systemic institutional racism remains a public health crisis in Sacramento County, go figure.



