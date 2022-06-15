Vermont AFL-CIO president David Van Deusen reports on the refusal of the AFL-CIO Executive Council to allow his state's resolution for democracy in the AFL-CIO with direct election of the national officers by the rank and file as well as preparing for a general strike against any attempted coup or insurrection.

§ Fireworks But No Debate At AFL-CIO Convention by Labor Video Project



While there were noise on the stage at the AFL-CIO convention real debate on the rise of fascism, a general strike to stop coups and insurrections and union democracy within the AFL-CIO. These issues facing workers were kept off the agenda when resolutions from the Vermont AFL-CIO were prevented from coming on the floor by the AFL-CIO leadership.