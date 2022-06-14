

anyone else seeking safe, legal abortion in our state.



We'll hear the latest from State Senators Nancy Skinner (Oakland) and Anna Caballero (Salinas, Merced), and Assemblymember Mia Bonta (Alameda, San Leandro) on their sponsored bills and the California state budget investments in reproductive health care.



Together, we can make California a Reproductive Freedom state!



Wednesday, June 22, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.



RSVP:



____________________________________________________________



CALL TO ACTION in CALIFORNIA



Call or email your California state representatives to demand passage of the 13 bill package

for reproductive rights & freedoms!



Find your senator & assemblymember here:



The 13 bills in the package address current barriers to accessing abortion care in California like costs and access to key information, civil and criminal protections for patients and providers, investments in and expansion of the workforce, and more.



For info on the 13 bill package, go here:

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 5:10 PM