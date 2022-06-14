Please join Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte to learn from three of our fearless legislators expanding abortion access and privacy protections for Californians - and
anyone else seeking safe, legal abortion in our state.
We'll hear the latest from State Senators Nancy Skinner (Oakland) and Anna Caballero (Salinas, Merced), and Assemblymember Mia Bonta (Alameda, San Leandro) on their sponsored bills and the California state budget investments in reproductive health care.
Together, we can make California a Reproductive Freedom state!
Wednesday, June 22, 3:00 – 3:45 p.m.
RSVP: https://ppmarmonte-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zjlPb51nTz6xEq5Ypz0Ogw
CALL TO ACTION in CALIFORNIA
Call or email your California state representatives to demand passage of the 13 bill package
for reproductive rights & freedoms!
Find your senator & assemblymember here: https://findyourrep.legislature.ca.gov/
The 13 bills in the package address current barriers to accessing abortion care in California like costs and access to key information, civil and criminal protections for patients and providers, investments in and expansion of the workforce, and more.
For info on the 13 bill package, go here: https://healthlaw.org/news/california-future-of-abortion-council-announces-support-for-package-of-legislation/
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services
|CA Legislation to Protect Abortion Rights Discussion w/ Planned Parenthood
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday June 22
|Time
|3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte
|Location Details
|Online event
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=39061...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 5:10 PM
