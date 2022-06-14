

on the United States Capitol



WATCH LIVESTREAM at C-SPAN: January 6th Hearings - Day 3



June 16th @ 10 AM PT (1 PM ET)



GO HERE:



OR HERE:





ALSO: Post-hearing analysis podcast by Common Cause



GO HERE:





WATCH PREVIOUS JAN 6th HEARINGS:



DAY 1 (June 9th):

Common Cause analysis:



DAY 2 (June 13th):

Common Cause analysis:



_____________________________________________________________



JAN 6th HEARINGS SCHEDULE



Note: Hearing on Wed. 15th has been postponed. The next hearing of the Jan. 6th Committee is on Thursday, June 16th.



Hearing Day 1, June 9 had U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker, Nick Quested, testify about the violence they witnessed on the day of the insurrection, January 6, 2021. Never seen video footage of the insurrection was revealed to public.



"Hearing Day 2, June 13 is aimed at showing “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” despite the fact that he knew that he had lost the election. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards



Hearing Day #? (Postponed): will target Trump’s alleged plot to influence and possibly replace the U.S. Attorney General in order to further false election claims. Set to testify are Jeffrey Rosen, who was then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel. The Post says their testimony will take place in the morning.



Hearing Day 3, June 16th: is intended to outline Trump’s efforts to pressure VP Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president will reportedly testify.



Hearing Day 5 will trace the then-president’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state legislators and election officials. Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, have been subpoenaed to testify.



Hearings Days 6 & 7 are meant to detail how “Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol” and how he failed to act to stop those same people as they invaded the Capitol building. No date is yet set for these proceedings."



This is only a section of a much longer article. For the full, complete article, go to:

