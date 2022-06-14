top
San Francisco Says No to Gun Violence
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Pronobonophoto.org please give credit if republishing
sm_mfoltop.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
Protests called for an end to gun violence at March for Our Lives rallies in San Francisco and other cities nationwide on June 11.

There was confusion about a city of San Francisco location in the weeks and days ahead of the national day of action. It was on again off again, with the first location announced being Golden Gate Bridge. For awhile it looked as if there would be NO San Francisco event when that location fell off the map of nationwide events.

Fortunately San Franciscans are flexible! When a rally was announced within just a few days of the day of action to be held at City Hall, hundreds responded.

March for Our Lives last organized for actions nationwide four years ago, which probably explains the kerfuffle. Everyone agrees every four years is not enough.
§Bigger dick
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_biggerdick.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§This group demonstrated in SF at noon then...
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_mfol_bloodyhands.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
...again at another rally in Mountain View at 5pm! They hail from San Jose.
§Lesbian grandma
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_mfol_lesbiangma.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§kids made their own signs
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_mfolkidssigns.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§speakers
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_mfol_speakers.jpg
original image (2756x1837)
§city hall
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:28 AM
sm_mfol_cityhall.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§students demand action
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:29 AM
sm_mfol_students.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§plaza scene
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:29 AM
sm_mfol_flags.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
§life
by Hundreds at City Hall
Tuesday Jun 14th, 2022 4:29 AM
sm_mfol_bwkid.jpg
original image (2037x3056)
