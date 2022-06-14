Bring meaningful change to Iraq for PTSD Awareness Month by Iraq Solidarity News (Al-Thawra)



Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is caused by highly stressful, frightening or distressing events. Someone with PTSD often relives the traumatic event through nightmares and flashbacks, and may experience feelings of isolation, irritability and guilt.



A person may also have problems sleeping and find concentrating difficult. These symptoms are often severe and persistent enough to have a significant impact on the person's day-to-day life. PTSD can develop immediately after a traumatic event, or it can occur weeks, months or even years later.



The psychological and emotional scars of war in Iraq are immense, with thousands of people needing mental health assistance. Among those in desperate need of care, are people suffering PTSD, depression, schizophrenia and severe anxiety.



In 2014, thousands of children from religious minorities in northern Iraq were captured by ISIS. Since the military defeat of the group, some of these children have returned. They have been left traumatized by their experiences but face a host of challenges in accessing effective treatment and rehabilitation.



The psychological well-being of men, women and children across Iraq is our concern. This is why we support the AMAR Foundation's Escaping Darkness Appeal. We also welcome the opportunity to talk about our support for AMAR and the need for mental health care in Iraq.