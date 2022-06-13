9-week online discussion group
Labor History: A key to unlocking workers' power today
Isn’t it time to fight back? This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants will look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are
today — and how to move forward
Join the first session on Wednesday 6/15, "Power of Workers – The Strike." The group will discuss how strikes in the 20th century won higher wages and better working conditions, as well as benefits like pensions, healthcare, and unemployment insurance. As strikes have diminished since the 1980s, so have pay and perks. Participants will also look at general strikes and their potential for effecting change beyond the workplace.
To register: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
$3-6 donation requested per session
to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper,
a great source of labor news,
as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive
All welcome · Join anytime
For more information and readings: 415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com
http://www.socialism.com
San Francisco | Labor & Workers
