

Labor History: A key to unlocking workers' power today



Isn’t it time to fight back? This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants will look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are

today — and how to move forward



Join the first session on Wednesday 6/15, "Power of Workers – The Strike." The group will discuss how strikes in the 20th century won higher wages and better working conditions, as well as benefits like pensions, healthcare, and unemployment insurance. As strikes have diminished since the 1980s, so have pay and perks. Participants will also look at general strikes and their potential for effecting change beyond the workplace.



To register:



$3-6 donation requested per session

to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper,

a great source of labor news,

as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive



All welcome · Join anytime

For more information and readings: 415-864-1278 ·



http://www.socialism.com 9-week online discussion groupLabor History: A key to unlocking workers' power todayIsn’t it time to fight back? This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants will look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we aretoday — and how to move forwardJoin the first session on Wednesday 6/15, "Power of Workers – The Strike." The group will discuss how strikes in the 20th century won higher wages and better working conditions, as well as benefits like pensions, healthcare, and unemployment insurance. As strikes have diminished since the 1980s, so have pay and perks. Participants will also look at general strikes and their potential for effecting change beyond the workplace.To register: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor $3-6 donation requested per sessionto benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper,a great source of labor news,as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund DriveAll welcome · Join anytimeFor more information and readings: 415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com For more event information: https://mailchi.mp/socialism.com/labor-his...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 13th, 2022 8:19 PM