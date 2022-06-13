top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
View events for the week of 6/15/2022
Labor History: A key to unlocking workers' power today
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 15
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFreedom Socialist Party
Location Details
Online via Zoom
To register: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor
9-week online discussion group
Labor History: A key to unlocking workers' power today

Isn’t it time to fight back? This reading and discussion series is an instrument for doing just that. Participants will look at past achievements and failures, traditions and innovations, to understand how workers got where we are
today — and how to move forward

Join the first session on Wednesday 6/15, "Power of Workers – The Strike." The group will discuss how strikes in the 20th century won higher wages and better working conditions, as well as benefits like pensions, healthcare, and unemployment insurance. As strikes have diminished since the 1980s, so have pay and perks. Participants will also look at general strikes and their potential for effecting change beyond the workplace.

To register: https://bit.ly/FSFD-Labor

$3-6 donation requested per session
to benefit the Freedom Socialist newspaper,
a great source of labor news,
as part of the $100,000 Freedom Socialist Fund Drive

All welcome · Join anytime
For more information and readings: 415-864-1278 · bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com

http://www.socialism.com
labor_2022_sg-flier-1.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (225.8KB)
For more event information: https://mailchi.mp/socialism.com/labor-his...

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 13th, 2022 8:19 PM
