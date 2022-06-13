Please join us to celebrate Julian Assange's birthday and rally for his freedom! His life- along with our future freedom of Speech and Journalism- depends on it.
Julian Assange is an innocent journalist, jailed and tortured for revealing TRUTH. Global citizens deserve to know of the US/UK war crimes done in their names and with their tax dollars. Julian remains held on remand, at the behest of the USA, in Belmarsh Prison, London.
If the USA succeeds in his extradition, he will serve 175 years in the worst kind of prison; pursued under the 1917 Espionage Act. This sets a dangerous History- changing precedent for any journalist anywhere in the world and forever threatens Journalism and Freedom of Speech.
Speakers, information/flyers, cupcakes and camaraderie will be on hand.
The United States extradition of Julian Assange looms ominously this week as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is due to deliver her decision by June 17, unless she requests an extension.
How Julian Assange's family copes and fights for his release:
Julian Assange's wife, Stella Moris Assange, reveals how they raise children together while he is in jail awaiting an extradition decision: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-08/stella-moris-my-life-with-julian-assange-extradition/101132624
Stella writes about what it is like for their children to visit Julian in Belmarsh prison:
https://twitter.com/StellaMoris1/status/1534278367419179022?s=20&t=KzAUHNK1ImJMgAkz2yMBCg
Ithakamovie.com:
Gabriel Shipton’s new movie, Ithaka, will soon be launching in the UK. Ithaka premiered at the Sydney Film Festival in November 2021, and at the Capricorn Film Festival in Queensland, the film won awards for Best Documentary and Best Direction. There is no word yet on plans for showings in the USA, but we will keep you posted.
About the film:
A moving and intimate portrayal of one father’s fight to save his son, Ithaka exposes the brutal realities of the campaign to free Julian Assange.
The world’s most famous political prisoner, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, has become an emblem of an international arm wrestle over freedom of journalism, government corruption and unpunished war crimes.
Now with Julian facing a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, his family members are confronting the prospect of losing Julian forever to the abyss of the US justice system. This David-and-Goliath struggle is personal – and, with Julian’s health declining in a British maximum-security prison, the clock is ticking.
Now it’s up to Julian’s father, John Shipton, and fiancé (at the time of filming) Stella Moris, to join forces to advocate for Julian on this international odyssey. As they rally a world-wide network of supporters and politicians, they cautiously step into the media’s glare – and are forced to confront the events that made Julian a global flashpoint.
What Can You Do?
If you can’t join us for an event, consider taking a stand to educate others on your own or with friends. We’d love to promote your event on the website & social media to inspire others. Informing others, calling your Representatives & signing petitions are powerful actions.
Resources:
https://bayaction2freeassange.org/resources/ https://assangedefense.org/take-action/ https://dontextraditeassange.com/take-action/
The inspiration of standing alone in protest is bravely demonstrated by Julian’s wife, Stella as a brilliant example that anyone can take, any place, at any time for Julian:
https://twitter.com/JeaniRN/status/1533561468985040897?s=20&t=KzAUHNK1ImJMgAkz2yMBCg
|Date
|Sunday July 03
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Protest
|Protest
BayAction2FreeAssange
|BayAction2FreeAssange
|info [at] BayAction2FreeAssange.org
|Location Details
|Harry Bridges Plaza - The Embarcadero at Market- Across from the Ferry Building
|
For more event information: http://BayAction2FreeAssange.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 13th, 2022 6:10 PM
