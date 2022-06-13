7:00 AM - 9:00 AM





June 15th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)



GO HERE:



OR HERE:





ALSO: Post-hearing analysis podcast by Common Cause



GO HERE:





WATCH PREVIOUS JAN 6th HEARINGS:



DAY 1 (June 9th):

Common Cause analysis:



DAY 2 (June 13th):

Common Cause analysis:



JAN 6th HEARINGS SCHEDULE



Hearing 1, June 9 had U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker, Nick Quested, testify about the violence they witnessed on the day of the insurrection, January 6, 2021. Never seen video footage of the insurrection was revealed to public.



"Hearing 2, June 13 is aimed at showing “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” despite the fact that he knew that he had lost the election. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards



Hearing 3, June 15 will target Trump’s alleged plot to influence and possibly replace the U.S. Attorney General in order to further false election claims. Set to testify are Jeffrey Rosen, who was then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel. The Post says their testimony will take place in the morning.



Hearing 4 is intended to outline Trump’s efforts to pressure VP Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. There is some indication this hearing will take place Thursday, June 16. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president will reportedly testify.



Hearing 5, June 21 will trace the then-president’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state legislators and election officials. Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, have been subpoenaed to testify.



Hearings 6 & 7 are meant to detail how “Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol” and how he failed to act to stop those same people as they invaded the Capitol building. No date is yet set for these proceedings."



This is only a section of a much longer article. For the full, complete article, go to:

