Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 6/15/2022
January 6th Hearings Day 3 (livestream)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 15
Time 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorUS Gov; C-Span; Common Cause
Location Details
Online via livestream
WATCH LIVESTREAM at C-SPAN: January 6th Hearings - Day 3

June 15th @ 7 AM PT (10 AM ET)

GO HERE: https://january6th.house.gov/

OR HERE: https://www.c-span.org/


ALSO: Post-hearing analysis podcast by Common Cause

GO HERE: https://twitter.com/CommonCause/


WATCH PREVIOUS JAN 6th HEARINGS:

DAY 1 (June 9th): https://www.c-span.org/video/?520282-1/open-testimony-january-6-committee
Common Cause analysis: https://twitter.com/CommonCause/status/1535079160884129792

DAY 2 (June 13th): https://www.c-span.org/video/?520804-1/hearing-investigation-capitol-attack
Common Cause analysis: https://twitter.com/CommonCause/status/1536095120851972096

_____________________________________________________________

JAN 6th HEARINGS SCHEDULE

Hearing 1, June 9 had U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards and documentary filmmaker, Nick Quested, testify about the violence they witnessed on the day of the insurrection, January 6, 2021. Never seen video footage of the insurrection was revealed to public.

"Hearing 2, June 13 is aimed at showing “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information” despite the fact that he knew that he had lost the election. U.S. Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards

Hearing 3, June 15 will target Trump’s alleged plot to influence and possibly replace the U.S. Attorney General in order to further false election claims. Set to testify are Jeffrey Rosen, who was then acting attorney general, his deputy Richard Donoghue and Justice Department official Steve Engel. The Post says their testimony will take place in the morning.

Hearing 4 is intended to outline Trump’s efforts to pressure VP Mike Pence to stop the electoral count. There is some indication this hearing will take place Thursday, June 16. Greg Jacob, the former chief counsel to the vice president will reportedly testify.

Hearing 5, June 21 will trace the then-president’s alleged efforts to unduly influence state legislators and election officials. Brad Raffensperger, secretary of state of Georgia and Gabriel Sterling, one his top aides, have been subpoenaed to testify.

Hearings 6 & 7 are meant to detail how “Trump summoned a violent mob and directed them, illegally, to march on the U.S. Capitol” and how he failed to act to stop those same people as they invaded the Capitol building. No date is yet set for these proceedings."

This is only a section of a much longer article. For the full, complete article, go to: https://deadline.com/2022/06/how-to-watch-january-6-hearings-online-tv-schedule-1235040755/
_____________________________________________________________
sm_you.jpg
original image (1600x900)
For more event information: https://january6th.house.gov/

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 13th, 2022 10:58 AM
