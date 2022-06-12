San Francisco poet, bookseller, and activist Beau Beausoleil reads from his new poetry book Another Way Home.



He is co-editor of Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here, which was begun in 2007 after the car-bombing of al-Mutanabbi Street (the street of the booksellers) in Baghdad, Iraq. It is now in its 15th year and the archive is held by Columbia University. It began as a book arts response with broadsides and then artists' books. It moved then into prints and most recently photography. It recently presented an exhibit of the photography project, Shadow and Light, which honors Iraqi academics who were targeted and assassinated between 2003 - 2012. An anthology, Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here was published by PM Press in 2012.



From Beau: “As the title suggests Another Way Home is an interior re-orientation of my personal landscape and a fragmentary meditation on my own mortality.”



ALL EVENTS REQUIRE MASK & VAX CHECK

