Related Categories: Iraq | San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 6/22/2022
SF Poet and Co-Editor of Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here, Beau Beausoleil Reads New Work
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday June 22
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorThe Green Arcade
Emailpatrick [at] thegreenarcade.com
Phone415-431-6800
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
San Francisco poet, bookseller, and activist Beau Beausoleil reads from his new poetry book Another Way Home.

He is co-editor of Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here, which was begun in 2007 after the car-bombing of al-Mutanabbi Street (the street of the booksellers) in Baghdad, Iraq. It is now in its 15th year and the archive is held by Columbia University. It began as a book arts response with broadsides and then artists' books. It moved then into prints and most recently photography. It recently presented an exhibit of the photography project, Shadow and Light, which honors Iraqi academics who were targeted and assassinated between 2003 - 2012. An anthology, Al-Mutanabbi Street Starts Here was published by PM Press in 2012.

From Beau: “As the title suggests Another Way Home is an interior re-orientation of my personal landscape and a fragmentary meditation on my own mortality.”

ALL EVENTS REQUIRE MASK & VAX CHECK
sm_anaother_way_home_-_front_cover.jpg
original image (1861x2773)
For more event information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 11:37 PM
