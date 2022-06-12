top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services
"Young and Loud" Marches in Mountain View
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
The newly formed group Young and Loud is a coalition of students that organize events and mobilize youth across the state of California.
sm_m4marchbeginjc.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
High school students, all members of Young and Loud, stepped up to organize on a national day of action called by March for Our Lives on June 11.

In the wake of the gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, students were determined to join the mission of the national organization, "taking our fight back into the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives."

Hundreds marched through the downtown outdoor dining district after rallying at the city hall plaza. Diners as Cascal restaurant cheered and clapped in unison when the marchers passed. Reaction was similar all along Castro St.

During the rally speakers stepped up to call for community, solidarity and no tolerance for dangerous weapons. The Raging Grannies symbolically passed a torch to the students, saying that the activism of the younger generations is our only hope. Mainstream media picked up on one of the themes of the day, "Youth and Age Together in Action."

Many groups came together to publicize the action that was entirely planned and executed by the students of Young and Loud. Together We Will and Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice invited their members to attend and welcomed the young activists to Mountain View's growing list of activist organizations.. Kiyoshi Taylor of Justice Vanguard reminded demonstrators that cops and guns is a deadly combination. Musical entertainers Park Avenue Jazz invited demonstrators to take shelter in the shade of the picturesque blue umbrellas in the plaza.

Photos by Jim Colton, probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.
http://www.youngandloud.org
§down Castro St.
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4enufjc.jpg
original image (2000x1149)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§spot in the shade in city plaza
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4stepsjc.jpg
original image (1373x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§speaker from Justice Vanguard
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4justicev.jpg
original image (1065x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§safely crossing streets
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4marchjc.jpg
original image (2000x982)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§sign
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4cdcjc.jpg
original image (1643x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§the drawing on this sign
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4blooddrawingjc.jpg
original image (2000x1991)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§long lists of victims
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4listjc.jpg
original image (929x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§shade in the bright sun under the blue
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4largeplazajc.jpg
original image (2000x470)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§again
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4againjc.jpg
original image (1686x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§Stop the right wing madness!
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4rightwingmadjc.jpg
original image (1341x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§No gun is a good gun
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4nogoodgunsjc.jpg
original image (2000x1544)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§18th c. versus 21st c.
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m418thcjc.jpg
original image (1768x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§orange signs
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4orangegusignjc.jpg
original image (2000x1994)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§teacher
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4teacherjc.jpg
original image (1645x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§teachers united
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4sjteachersjc.jpg
original image (2000x1535)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§a raging granny
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4inesjc.jpg
original image (1305x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§protect kids not guns
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4toojinjc.jpg
original image (2000x1941)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§angry women
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4orange1jc.jpg
original image (1147x2000)
http://www.youngandloud.org
§final message
by Organize Now!
Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:42 PM
sm_m4fthe2ndjc.jpg
original image (2000x1962)
http://www.youngandloud.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code