"Young and Loud" Marches in Mountain View by Organize Now!



The newly formed group Young and Loud is a coalition of students that organize events and mobilize youth across the state of California.

High school students, all members of Young and Loud, stepped up to organize on a national day of action called by March for Our Lives on June 11.



In the wake of the gun tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo, students were determined to join the mission of the national organization, "taking our fight back into the streets to demand lawmakers act to save lives."



Hundreds marched through the downtown outdoor dining district after rallying at the city hall plaza. Diners as Cascal restaurant cheered and clapped in unison when the marchers passed. Reaction was similar all along Castro St.



During the rally speakers stepped up to call for community, solidarity and no tolerance for dangerous weapons. The Raging Grannies symbolically passed a torch to the students, saying that the activism of the younger generations is our only hope. Mainstream media picked up on one of the themes of the day, "Youth and Age Together in Action."



Many groups came together to publicize the action that was entirely planned and executed by the students of Young and Loud. Together We Will and Mountain View Voices for Peace and Justice invited their members to attend and welcomed the young activists to Mountain View's growing list of activist organizations.. Kiyoshi Taylor of Justice Vanguard reminded demonstrators that cops and guns is a deadly combination. Musical entertainers Park Avenue Jazz invited demonstrators to take shelter in the shade of the picturesque blue umbrellas in the plaza.



Photos by Jim Colton, probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

