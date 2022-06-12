top
United Nations Charter Day 2022: Keeping Faith in UN Charter w/ War in Ukraine
Date Sunday June 26
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited Nations Assoc. of San Francisco
Location Details
Online event
On February 24, Russia invaded Ukraine. The UN Charter's mission is about keeping hostilities from boiling over. What failed?

Join the United Nations Association of San Francisco for a panel discussion on how we keep faith with the UN Charter as we look toward peace.

Date and time: Sun, June 26, 2022 @ 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/united-nations-charter-day-keeping-faith-with-the-un-charter-tickets-353895509997

More info: https://www.una-sf.org/events


On February 27, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Security Council called for an emergency session of the General Assembly. For many, this was the moment the UN stepped firmly back onto the world stage. But was it too late? The Charter's mission is about keeping hostilities from ever boiling over. What failed?

UNA-San Francisco has assembled four renowned UN Experts to discuss these essential and urgent issues.

OUR GUESTS:

Dulcie Leimbach: Editor and Co-Founder of PassBlue, a digital publication covering the UN; contributing author to The UN Association-USA: A Little Known History of Advocacy & Action.

Roger Lipsey: Biographer, art historian, editor, and translator; author of Hammarskjöld: A Life, hailed as the definitive Dag Hammarskjöld biography, and Politics and Conscience: Dag Hammarskjöld on the Art of Ethical Leadership.

Stephen Schlesinger: Fellow at the Century Foundation; author of Act of Creation: the Founding of the United Nations.

Thomas G. Weiss: Presidential Professor, The CUNY Graduate Center; Distinguished Fellow, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs; author of Would the World Be Better without the UN? and What's Wrong with the United Nations and How to Fix It.

PERFORMANCES INCLUDE:

Michelle Song: UN Charter Day Documentary Short

The Pacific Choir: Musical Interlude
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 1:14 PM
