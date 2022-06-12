The East Side's Impact in San José: A Conversation With Scholars
Date & time: Saturday, September 3, 2022 @ 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: California Room, 2nd Floor, Room 225
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
More info: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/62a12f3c58568df727323efa
The history of San José’s east side remained largely unchronicled. Newspaper accounts and academic papers offered only glimpses, but not a complete picture. In the late 20th century, a new generation of historians began putting the pieces together.
Join us for a conversation with four scholars whose research was instrumental in illuminating the east side story.
SPEAKERS:
Stephen Pitti, PhD is a Professor of History, American Studies, and Ethnicity, Race, and Migration at Yale University. He is the author of The Devil in Silicon Valley: Race, Mexican Americans, and Northern California and other works on Chicano history and historiography. (Joining virtually)
Josie Méndez-Negrete, PhD, is professor emerita of The University of Texas at San Antonio, founder and publisher of Conocimientos Press and the author of three books including Activist Leaders of San José.
Alexandro J. Jara is a scholar of Western and Latin American History, and the author of “Latinos and U.S. Transnational Urbanism: Ethnic Mexicans, Culture, and the Politics of Making San José, 1940-1980".
HOST: Arturo Villarreal is a professor with a BA in Behavioral Science/Cultural Anthropology and a MA in Social Science from San José State University. He is the co-author of the book Mexicans in San José, and currently teaches Ethnic Studies and Anthropology at Evergreen Valley College.
______________________________________________________________________
Below: East Side San Jose - "Mural de la Raza", 1985. Jose Meza Velasquez. A city landmark for 33 years, the mural celebrated Chicano culture. Sadly, the mural at Story Rd. & King Rd. was painted over sometime in 2018 sparking community controversy regarding the importance of protecting urban art and history.
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday September 03
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|MLK San Jose Public Library
|Location Details
|California Room at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
|
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:59 AM
