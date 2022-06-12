



Date & time: Saturday, September 3, 2022 @ 1:00PM – 3:00PM



Location: California Room, 2nd Floor, Room 225

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112



More info:



The history of San José’s east side remained largely unchronicled. Newspaper accounts and academic papers offered only glimpses, but not a complete picture. In the late 20th century, a new generation of historians began putting the pieces together.



Join us for a conversation with four scholars whose research was instrumental in illuminating the east side story.



SPEAKERS:



Stephen Pitti, PhD is a Professor of History, American Studies, and Ethnicity, Race, and Migration at Yale University. He is the author of The Devil in Silicon Valley: Race, Mexican Americans, and Northern California and other works on Chicano history and historiography. (Joining virtually)



Josie Méndez-Negrete, PhD, is professor emerita of The University of Texas at San Antonio, founder and publisher of Conocimientos Press and the author of three books including Activist Leaders of San José.



Alexandro J. Jara is a scholar of Western and Latin American History, and the author of “Latinos and U.S. Transnational Urbanism: Ethnic Mexicans, Culture, and the Politics of Making San José, 1940-1980".



HOST: Arturo Villarreal is a professor with a BA in Behavioral Science/Cultural Anthropology and a MA in Social Science from San José State University. He is the co-author of the book Mexicans in San José, and currently teaches Ethnic Studies and Anthropology at Evergreen Valley College.

