top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 9/3/2022
The East Side's Impact in San José: A Conversation With Scholars
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 03
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMLK San Jose Public Library
Location Details
California Room at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112
The East Side's Impact in San José: A Conversation With Scholars

Date & time: Saturday, September 3, 2022 @ 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: California Room, 2nd Floor, Room 225
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, 150 E San Fernando St, San Jose, CA 95112

More info: https://sjpl.bibliocommons.com/events/62a12f3c58568df727323efa

The history of San José’s east side remained largely unchronicled. Newspaper accounts and academic papers offered only glimpses, but not a complete picture. In the late 20th century, a new generation of historians began putting the pieces together.

Join us for a conversation with four scholars whose research was instrumental in illuminating the east side story.

SPEAKERS:

Stephen Pitti, PhD is a Professor of History, American Studies, and Ethnicity, Race, and Migration at Yale University. He is the author of The Devil in Silicon Valley: Race, Mexican Americans, and Northern California and other works on Chicano history and historiography. (Joining virtually)

Josie Méndez-Negrete, PhD, is professor emerita of The University of Texas at San Antonio, founder and publisher of Conocimientos Press and the author of three books including Activist Leaders of San José.

Alexandro J. Jara is a scholar of Western and Latin American History, and the author of “Latinos and U.S. Transnational Urbanism: Ethnic Mexicans, Culture, and the Politics of Making San José, 1940-1980".

HOST: Arturo Villarreal is a professor with a BA in Behavioral Science/Cultural Anthropology and a MA in Social Science from San José State University. He is the co-author of the book Mexicans in San José, and currently teaches Ethnic Studies and Anthropology at Evergreen Valley College.
______________________________________________________________________

Below: East Side San Jose - "Mural de la Raza", 1985. Jose Meza Velasquez. A city landmark for 33 years, the mural celebrated Chicano culture. Sadly, the mural at Story Rd. & King Rd. was painted over sometime in 2018 sparking community controversy regarding the importance of protecting urban art and history.
sm_screenshot_2022-06-12_at_10-50-57_mural_de_la_raza_depicting_historical_figures_____voice_of_oc.jpg
original image (1231x549)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jun 12th, 2022 10:59 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code