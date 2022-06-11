From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Oakland Joins National March For Our Lives
Rally and march calls out GOP and NRA as killers of children
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoOver 300 people braved this Saturday's mid day heat at Oakland's Frank Ogawa Plaza to participate in the nation's many March For Our Lives demonstrations. The nationally coordinated actions took place to protest the GOP enabled crisis of gun violence sweeping the country.
Because of recent slaughters of school children, many young people and teachers were there to speak and march. Tables had been set up for participants to make their own signs.
"Funny how when it comes to guns, the All Lives Matter crowd suddenly goes quiet" said one sign. Many signs contrasting the Right's attempts to control women's bodies while allowing weapons of war to proliferate. "Arms are for hugging" proclaimed others.
Perhaps the best invocation for those of us who say "enough" came from the poster that listed the "three R's".
Resist, Revolt, Reform.
See all high resolution photos here.
