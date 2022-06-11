Feminists have long challenged the ways in which men tend to sexualize women. But pioneering activist, biologist, and trans woman Julia Serano argues that sexualization is a far more pervasive problem-it's something that we all do to other people, often without being aware of it.



Why do we perceive men as sexual predators and women as sexual objects? Why are LGBTQ+ people stereotyped as being sexually indiscriminate and deceptive? Why are people of color still being hypersexualized?



In her latest book, Sexed Up: How Society Sexualizes Us, and How We Can Fight Back, Julia examines how these stereotypes push minorities farther into the margins, and how even the privileged are policed from transgressing, or they also become targets. Many view sexualization as a mere component of sexism, racism, or queerphobia, but Julia argues that liberation from sexual violence comes through collectively confronting sexualization itself.



Join Julia for a conversation that exposes the harmful ways we are all sexualized and learn about ways of seeking a bold path for resistance.



Free, suggested donation of $10.

