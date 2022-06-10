SAN FRANCISCO: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence
Together, we rose up 4 years ago. One million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased.
Now is the moment we march again!
WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ noon - 2 PM
WHERE: In front of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
MFOL post for SF: https://secure.everyaction.com/k3CQRC1kE0qgHzVH3fXtlg2
Website event map here: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/
Please note that a San Francisco event was on the MFOL event map prior, then removed.
It now appears a SF protest has been relocated to a new location in front of SF City Hall.
However, all are encouraged to recheck SF link & MFOL website event map before heading out
on Saturday, June 11th.
|San Francisco: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|March for Our Lives
|Location Details
|In front of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102
