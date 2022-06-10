



Together, we rose up 4 years ago. One million of us demanded change. We built a movement. We voted for new leaders. And the gun deaths increased.



Now is the moment we march again!



WHEN: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ noon - 2 PM



WHERE: In front of San Francisco City Hall, 1 Carlton B Goodlett Pl, San Francisco, CA 94102



MFOL post for SF:



Website event map here:



Please note that a San Francisco event was on the MFOL event map prior, then removed.

It now appears a SF protest has been relocated to a new location in front of SF City Hall.

However, all are encouraged to recheck SF link & MFOL website event map before heading out

