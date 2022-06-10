March For Our Lives is marching once again to END GUN VIOLENCE!
After countless mass shootings and instances of gun violence in our communities, it’s time to take back to the streets and march for our lives. We marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, and now we’re headed back to D.C.
Don’t accept empty words from “leaders” as we watch more kids die. March with us again.
Join us on June 11th in Washington, D.C., or in one of our 300+ local marches across the nation to End Gun Violence.
D.C. PROTEST: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 9 AM - 11 AM PT (noon - 2 PM ET)
LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlives
Or find a local march using your zip code: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/
|Date
|Saturday June 11
|Time
|8:45 AM - 11:15 AM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|March for Our Lives
|Location Details
|Join online via the D.C. livestream; or use your zip code to find a local march near you.
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 10th, 2022 8:28 AM
