Or find a local march using your zip code: March For Our Lives is marching once again to END GUN VIOLENCE!After countless mass shootings and instances of gun violence in our communities, it’s time to take back to the streets and march for our lives. We marched in 2018 after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, and now we’re headed back to D.C.Don’t accept empty words from “leaders” as we watch more kids die. March with us again.Join us on June 11th in Washington, D.C., or in one of our 300+ local marches across the nation to End Gun Violence.D.C. PROTEST: Saturday, June 11, 2022 @ 9 AM - 11 AM PT (noon - 2 PM ET)LIVESTREAM: https://www.facebook.com/marchforourlives Or find a local march using your zip code: https://marchforourlives.com/march22/ Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 10th, 2022 8:28 AM