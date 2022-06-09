From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Wrecking of CCSF & A Frontal Union Busting Attack While AFT 2121 Tops Are Paralysed
The CCSF administration and Board of Trustees are quickly liquidating and shutting down CCSF. The AFT 2121 tops are completely paralyzed and unable to fight this open union busting because of their decades of concession bargaining and corporate business union methods. They also refuse to call out the Democratic Party politicians in San Francisco who have gone along with the privatizstion and destruction of CCSF.
The Wrecking of CCSF And A Frontal Union Busting Attack While AFT 2121 Leadership Are Paralysed & Begging For Negotiations With The Same Union Busters
EXAMPLES OF IMPACTS OF THE RECENT FULL TIME
LAYOFFS THAT THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED FOR.
Roughly 30% of the college’s programs are impacted.
Note that no part time faculty may be hired for about three years in departments where full time lay offs occurred.
This means the sudden closure of many Career Tech Programs and classes. Students who have invested time, money (including student loans) and time are OUT OF LUCK with no advance warning.
English Department
Over 39 months, 11,904 FEWER students will be on their way to a degree or transfer from CCSF because of these cuts to English.
English Department will be removing 806 additional seats from the published and already enrolled Fall 22 schedule. All of those seats are in Engl 1A, Engl 1A+1AS, and Engl 1B--transfer requirements for all degree and transfer-seeking students at CCSF. That is 1612 fewer students each academic year for 39 months. The total number of students not on their way to a degree or transfer over the 39 months is 4,836. When we add this to the cuts English was already facing with the 2022-2023 February allocation, we have 1178 seats cut from English when compared to Fall 2021's allocation. That is a total of 1,984 seats in transfer-level English per semester. In total, the impact of the decrease in seats in English from Fall 2021-Fall 2022, and continuing for 39 months can be understood as follows:
1,984 students per semester
3,968 students per year
11,904 students over 39 months
Just to be very explicit: Over 39 months, 11,904 FEWER students will be on their way to a degree or transfer from CCSF because of these cuts to English.
Library district wide
* 62%reductioninservicesandhours.
Computer Information and Networking (CNIT)
* CNIT’s Cybersecurity Program (has won national awards and is fully enrolled) completely shut down without advanced notice. Students currently enrolled and midway through the program OUT OF LUCK.
Theater Arts.
* One faculty member remains who is the Department Chair. Multiple class sections in acting are being canceled.
Environmental Horticulture.
* GardenerApprenticeshipprogramagreementwiththecityforRecandParkand neighborhood beautification projects canceled without advanced notice along with classes of students who participated in this program.
* 1JapaneseFloralarrangementcertificateprogram-canceled.
* 1RetailFloristryDegreeand2Certificateswillbeinvalid
Broadcast Electronic Media Arts (BEMA)
* one full time layoff — An African American sound engineer from Lucas Arts who received tenure in May 2022 and then was laid off, reducing BEMA faculty diversity
* Part Time faculty may not be hired in BEMA for the next 39 months to teach, shutting down popular CTE programs without notice. The department can no longer support all or even most of its Career Technical Education programs with only 3 remaining FT faculty.
* Students currently enrolled in these BEMA programs are OUT OF LUCK and will not be able to complete programs they have invested time, money (including student loans) and attention to. High completion rates for these programs will immediately cease.
BEMA Digital Media Certificates - CANCELED * Multimedia Content Creation for the Internet
* Audio and Video for the Web
* Multimedia Broadcast Journalism
* Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Broadcast Media
BEMA Sound Certificates- CANCELED * Sound Recording Arts
* Sound Design
* Live Sound
BEMA Video Production and Editing Certificates- CANCELED
* FoundationsinBroadcast * TelevisionProduction
The following Fall 2022 BEMA courses that already have enrollment will be canceled —- half of the published BEMA Fall 22 schedule (which had already been significantly reduced) will be canceled!
* BCST 119 (one section only can be offered)
* BCST 124A Pro Tools Editing Essentials
* BCST 124B Pro Tools Mixing with Plugins
* BCST 125A Beginning Sound Recording
* BCST 125B Intermediate Sound Recording
* BCST 140 Studio Video Production
* BCST 163 Media Internship Preparation
THERE ARE MANY MORE DEPARTMENTS AND PROGRAMS SIMILARLY IMPACTED. Any claim of a goal of increasing enrollment at CCSF is a blatant LIE. And honestly —- can’t students who are mid-way through a program sue the district for breech of contract. Also should these programs be listed in the college catalog if they have been outright canceled ???? Is this what the Board of Trustees knowingly voted for?
AFT 2121 Leadership Prostate Before Wrecking of CCSF And A Frontal Union Busting Attack
Lead Negotiator Alayna Fredricks’ Opening Statement
AFT 2121 Layoffs Impacts Bargaining
June 8, 2022
“We are here today because the decision has been made by the new chancellor to erode the full-time workforce at City College no matter the cost to the institution or the community she serves.
This wasn't a last-resort, budgetarily mandated decision, or a programmatically driven decision, or an enrollment based decision. This was based on an administrative formula of full-time faculty to full-time equivalent students for which there is no known basis in law standards or guidelines or best practices.
No stakeholder groups have supported this decision nor been invited to consult or be part of the decision-making process. This was a decision born of–as he put it–the chancellor’s prerogative.
As a union representing educators, we know all too well that eroding full-time jobs is bad for students, bad for enrollment, bad for programs, bad for institutions, bad for workers, bad for accreditation, and bad for communities.
Gutting schedules after they have been built and students have enrolled is bad for students, bad for enrollment, bad for programs, bad for institutions, bad for workers, bad for accreditation, and bad for communities.
Increasing student to counselor ratios is bad for students, bad for enrollment, bad for programs, bad for institutions, bad for workers, bad for accreditation and bad for communities.
Eroding library services such that we cannot provide access to students throughout our centers is bad for students, bad for enrollment, bad for programs, bad for institutions, bad for workers, bad for accreditation, and bad for communities.
On the whole, this decision is a false solution to a contrived problem.
The chancellor and his team know all too well AFT's position on this decision; we have spoken loudly and clearly–though largely to deaf ears–to ensure it’s understood that we believe this action to be grossly misguided and wholly devastating to our institution and her students. Yet, here we are. Bargaining over the impacts of this fatal decision.
Accordingly, today's proposals will focus on ways the district can concretely acknowledge the devastation and harm inherent in this decision. Not ways to be thanked for our questions and comments or otherwise be given lip service to how difficult this is, but instead ways to concretely mitigate the harm that has been done to employees who have given years of service to this college and who have sacrificed to protect students, programs, and enrollment when the college’s leaders have failed to do so.”
Dear AFT Members,
Yesterday, June 8, your bargaining team attempted to negotiate with the district over the impacts of the recent devastating layoffs. Lead negotiator, Alayna Fredricks, began with this statement(click here to read in full).
Your bargaining team worked together to create proposals on severance pay, health benefits, educational benefits, access to district resources, reappointment/recall rights, over-payments & load balance, and retirement.
The district team came unprepared to bargain over any of these issues. In fact, their chief negotiator, Clara Starr appears to have little to no authority to negotiate or hold her team accountable. For example, VC of finance John al-Amin failed to provide basic financial information in advance of the meeting and couldn't provide or review anything during the meeting because he was busy driving during high-stakes labor negotiations.
Since David Martin arrived at the college, labor relations have completely deteriorated. The Public Employee Relations Board (PERB) recently upheld AFT’s Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) claim alleging bad faith negotiations over salary restoration. Despite this, the District yesterday continued its pattern of bad faith bargaining. The District appears to be taking no corrective action and their behavior yesterday is cause for another Unfair Labor Practice.
The District would not concretely commit to respond to our proposals and outstanding Requests for Information (RFIs), including data on how much the district is saving due to the layoffs. They claim to need over three weeks to produce basic payroll data on the savings produced by layoffs–a clear signal that the decision to drastically downsize our college was not mandated by budgetary concerns.
We call on the district to bargain in good faith. We call on the trustees, who are David Martin’s employer (not the other way around) to reverse the layoffs and preserve the promise of accessible higher education in San Francisco.
Please join us for our next confirmed session on Wednesday, June 15, at 3pm, and our tentative session on Monday, June 13, at 3:30pm . Will their charade continue? Come see for yourselves.
Upcoming Layoffs Impacts Open Bargaining Dates:
Tentative date: Monday, June 13, 3:30 pm
Definite date: Wednesday, June 15, 3:00 pm
Register for either session in advance: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcOGvrTIoE9QQXg30yz7wzJ52rVy7Z1zm
You only need to register once for any summer bargaining session!
