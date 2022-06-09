The Wrecking of CCSF & A Frontal Union Busting Attack While AFT 2121 Tops Are Paralysed by respost



The CCSF administration and Board of Trustees are quickly liquidating and shutting down CCSF. The AFT 2121 tops are completely paralyzed and unable to fight this open union busting because of their decades of concession bargaining and corporate business union methods. They also refuse to call out the Democratic Party politicians in San Francisco who have gone along with the privatizstion and destruction of CCSF.