by Robert Norse For three mornings, activists tabled at City Hall circulating petitions and flyers demanding City Manager Matt Huffaker reverse his plan to sweep the 300-400 people in the Benchlands in July. Some of the flyers distributed are reprinted below.



CITY MANAGER HUFFAKER'S THREAT

Huffaker announced this demolition plan without adequate shelter alternatives in his May 10th Homelessness Response Quarterly Update

at

https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/Summary%20Sheet%20for%20-%20Homelessness%20Response%20Programming%20Quarterly%20Update%20and%20Homel.pdf?meetingId=1907&documentType=Agenda&itemId=23425&publishId=32223&isSection=false



on p.12 where he writes "As a result of the closure of the Cemetery and Hell’s Trail camps, the number of persons camping in the Benchlands has increased significantly compared to the beginning of the year. Earlier this year, Council provided staff direction to work toward closing the Benchlands to camping, and on April 12, 2022, the City Manager reported to Council that staff are working towards a closure in July 2022..."



NET RADIO DISCUSSIONS AT THE KLATCH

The turnout with light, but some of the conversations were passionate. Initial chats are archived at



