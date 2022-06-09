From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Koffee Klatch Flyers Fighting Planned Benchlands July Sweep
For three mornings, activists tabled at City Hall circulating petitions and flyers demanding City Manager Matt Huffaker reverse his plan to sweep the 300-400 people in the Benchlands in July. Some of the flyers distributed are reprinted below.
Plying passersby with coffee and cookies, HUFF members and other activists spoke with community members, gathered signatures and stories, and signed up folks opposing the City Manager's proposed "clearing" of the Benchlands next month.
CITY MANAGER HUFFAKER'S THREAT
Huffaker announced this demolition plan without adequate shelter alternatives in his May 10th Homelessness Response Quarterly Update
at
https://ecm.cityofsantacruz.com/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Documents/ViewDocument/Summary%20Sheet%20for%20-%20Homelessness%20Response%20Programming%20Quarterly%20Update%20and%20Homel.pdf?meetingId=1907&documentType=Agenda&itemId=23425&publishId=32223&isSection=false
on p.12 where he writes "As a result of the closure of the Cemetery and Hell’s Trail camps, the number of persons camping in the Benchlands has increased significantly compared to the beginning of the year. Earlier this year, Council provided staff direction to work toward closing the Benchlands to camping, and on April 12, 2022, the City Manager reported to Council that staff are working towards a closure in July 2022..."
NET RADIO DISCUSSIONS AT THE KLATCH
The turnout with light, but some of the conversations were passionate. Initial chats are archived at https://www1.huffsantacruz.org/lost/FRSC%206-9-22.mp3.
Subsequent interviews will be netcast on Sunday June 12th and archived at http://www.huffsantacruz.org/Lostshows.html
