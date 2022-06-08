Want to take direct action this Friday to defend abortion rights?



The Dobbs decision, which is just around the corner, will likely overturn 50 years of legalized abortion in the U.S. The Democrats have done nothing serious to counter wholesale attacks on bodily autonomy, while telling working people that there's nothing we can do, that someone else will take care of it, or that we should just vote blue in November.



Join us this Friday outside Pelosi's office to make it loud and clear that, unlike the Democrats who refuse to do literally anything significant, we have not surrendered in the fight to defend abortion rights. We need a fighting movement like the one that won Roe in the first place to defend Roe and fight for more, and leaders willing to help escalate that struggle instead of backing down! Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 8th, 2022 9:18 PM