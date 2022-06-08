While Waiting for Supreme Court Decision on Abortion, Large Street Protest in SF by No Decision Today



The Supreme Court released only one decision Wednesday, June 8 but it was not the anticipated case that would determine the fate of Roe v. Wade.





Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Probonophoto.org. May be used with credit.



Not waiting for a heavily anticipated decision that many Washington observers felt would happen on June 8, demonstrators performed die-ins in several major cities across the US on Tuesday June 7. San Francisco saw the biggest one, a total shut down of the hugely busy intersection at Market and 5th streets.



Activists stood in the middle of the intersection and unveiled a giant green banner. The Raging Grannies in black mourning costumes wailed over the bodies of demonstrators in bloody clothing who symbolically, yet at the same time noisily, "died" of illegally performed abortions.



About a dozen uniformed police tried to take control of the situation, but demonstrators remained steadfast. Eventually police fastened their hands behind their backs with zip ties, then lifted and carried the resisters to waiting police cars where they were issued citations.



