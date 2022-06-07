From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Overturn Roe? Over Our Dead Bodies!
50 second video by Lis Cox
Protesters shut down major intersection in San Francisco on June 6 with street theater...where it belongs, in the street!
Long time activists joined by many new to the scene called for the end of fascist Supreme Court rulings. They invited passersby to join in the mayhem and some did.
Roe v. Wade is about abortion rights and so much more. A Supreme Court ruling could overturn it any day now.
