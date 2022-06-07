Overturn Roe? Over Our Dead Bodies! by RiseUpNow



50 second video by Lis Cox

Protesters shut down major intersection in San Francisco on June 6 with street theater...where it belongs, in the street!





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/06/07/best_die_in__civil_disobediance_6.6.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/06/07/best_die_in__civil_disobediance_6.6.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/06/07/best_die_in__civil_disobediance_6.6.mp4" title="download video: best_die_in__civil_disobe..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2022/06/07/best_die_in__civil_disobediance_6.6.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

Long time activists joined by many new to the scene called for the end of fascist Supreme Court rulings. They invited passersby to join in the mayhem and some did.



Roe v. Wade is about abortion rights and so much more. A Supreme Court ruling could overturn it any day now.





