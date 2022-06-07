top
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay
Ride for Palestine
Date Sunday July 17
Time 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorMiddle East Children's Alliance
Location Details
1101 8th St, Berkeley, CA 94710
Middle East Children’s Alliance (MECA) invites Bay Area cyclists and activists to participate in the first annual “Ride for Palestine” fundraising event on July 17, 2022. Ride for Palestine will be a day of fun, solidarity, and celebration to raise money for children’s programs in Palestine. The 11-mile scenic ride is designed to be enjoyable for cyclists of all skill levels. The post-Ride celebration will include delicious Palestinian food, music, and more. The Great Tortilla Conspiracy will be printing designs on edible tortillas. The Ride begins in Berkeley at the MECA office, follows the scenic San Francisco Bay Trail to Richmond and back. After participants return from their rides, they are invited to gather outside for food, entertainment, and celebration.
sm_ride_for_palestine_with_dates.jpg
original image (1514x2048)
For more event information: http://www.rideforpalestine.com

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 12:05 PM
