From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Catholic Church and University of Arizona Denied Apache Beliefs, Desecrated Mount Graham
The New York Times article fails to document the role of Cardinal Sodano and the University of Arizona in denying the Apaches' sacred way of life and constructing a telescope on sacred Mount Graham
The New York Times article fails to document the role of Cardinal Sodano and the University of Arizona in denying the Apaches' sacred way of life and constructing a telescope on sacred Mount Graham
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Cardinal Sodano and the University of Arizona led the denial of Apache's religious way of life and constructed the Vatican's Observatory on Mount Graham after years of efforts to protect the sacred mountain. The New York Times has an article on Sodano, pointing out his role in covering up sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, but the article does not document Sodano's role in desecrating Mount Graham and denying the sacred Apache way of life.
The University of Arizona often concealed its role and went so far as to have university security arrest Wendsler Nosie for trespass when he was praying on Mount Graham.
While the University hid its role in the desecration of Mount Graham, the University of Arizona continued to solicit and receive millions of dollars each year in grants based on Native Americans' needs, struggles and research.
The Vatican currently has a telescope on Mount Graham. The media is quick to censor the history and facts of the abuse by the Catholic Church. Sodano's death is a grim reminder of Sodano's role in both the desecration of Mount Graham and the oppression of truth about priests who are sexual predators.
Read the full story at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/06/cardinal-and-university-of-arizona.html
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Cardinal Sodano and the University of Arizona led the denial of Apache's religious way of life and constructed the Vatican's Observatory on Mount Graham after years of efforts to protect the sacred mountain. The New York Times has an article on Sodano, pointing out his role in covering up sexual abuse in the Catholic Church, but the article does not document Sodano's role in desecrating Mount Graham and denying the sacred Apache way of life.
The University of Arizona often concealed its role and went so far as to have university security arrest Wendsler Nosie for trespass when he was praying on Mount Graham.
While the University hid its role in the desecration of Mount Graham, the University of Arizona continued to solicit and receive millions of dollars each year in grants based on Native Americans' needs, struggles and research.
The Vatican currently has a telescope on Mount Graham. The media is quick to censor the history and facts of the abuse by the Catholic Church. Sodano's death is a grim reminder of Sodano's role in both the desecration of Mount Graham and the oppression of truth about priests who are sexual predators.
Read the full story at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/06/cardinal-and-university-of-arizona.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network