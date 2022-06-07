top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Die In Immobilizes Market Street and Westfield Mall Invaded
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
Abortion Rights Protesters Dial Up the Pressure
sm_01-15722-856_5150.jpg
original image (2003x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Starting at 4 PM on Monday, women's rights activists unveiled their large green banner, "Rise Up 4 Abortion Right's", on San Francisco's Market Street at Powell. Many wore and waved green, the color of the movement, bandanas.

The House of Representatives is about to hold publlic hearings that may well reveal the former President as also a traitor. The zealots appointed to the "Supreme" Court by that very same criminal are about to condemn millions of women to "illegal" botched abortions. Many will die. Protesters made the point by wearing white pants splattered with "blood".

With loud drumming and shouting they crossed the street and entered the Wesfield Mall. Down the arcade and up the escalators, then down, they cause quite an disruption, staying literally steps ahead of the security personnel.

At the intersection of Market and 5th Street, protesters lay down in a "die in" as others wailed their "deaths". The many police on the scene completed the tableau. They distributed citations and temporarily detained some who kept shouting slogans and waving their green bandanas as they were led away. The paddy wagon was there but remained unused.

The die in concluded with hugs and congratulations all around. Even the police Captain said "everybody did a good job."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_02-15722-852_0322.jpg
original image (1616x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_03-15722-856_5163.jpg
original image (1843x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_04-15722-856_5170.jpg
original image (1712x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_05-15722-856_5185.jpg
original image (1958x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_06-15722-852_0385.jpg
original image (1916x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_07-15722-856_5206.jpg
original image (1861x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_08-15722-856_5229.jpg
original image (2067x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_09-15722-856_5278.jpg
original image (1400x2214)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_10-15722-856_5292.jpg
original image (1837x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_11-15722-856_5337.jpg
original image (1400x1439)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_12-15722-856_5356.jpg
original image (1932x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_13-15722-856_5372.jpg
original image (1689x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_14-15722-856_5383.jpg
original image (1623x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_15-15722-852_0444.jpg
original image (1913x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_16-15722-856_5391.jpg
original image (1732x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_17-15722-856_5423.jpg
original image (1799x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_18-15722-856_5426.jpg
original image (1728x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_19-15722-856_5469.jpg
original image (1911x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tuesday Jun 7th, 2022 7:49 AM
sm_20-15722-856_5486.jpg
original image (1640x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 117.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code