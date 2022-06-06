top
Related Categories: Palestine | East Bay | Racial Justice
Reem Assil Book Release! Arabiyya: Recipes from the Life of an Arab in Diaspora [A Cookboo
Date Friday June 24
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorMiddle East Children's Alliance
Restore Oakland, 1419 34th Avenue, Oakland CA
Join celebrity chef and author REEM ASSIL at the release of her new book ARABIYYA: Recipes from the life of an Arab in Diaspora [A Cookbook]

Music by DJ Emancipation and small bites provided by Reem's -- celebrate the warmth and welcoming spirit of Arab food.

TICKETS: http://www.mecaforpeace.org/Arabiyya

$35 Event Supporter Ticket Price-- includes food and entertainment!
$65 Event Champion Ticket Price-- ALSO includes your very own signed copy of Reem's book!

NOTE: Proof of vaccination required for admission to event

Event is at Restore Oakland: 1419 34th Avenue, #203, enter on International Avenue, https://restoreoakland.org/. We encourage you to take public transportation as parking is limited.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/557372239355616

Cash bar with beer and wine for purchase will be available, soft drinks, entertainment!

If you already have Reem's book, please bring it for her to sign!

REEM ASSIL is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef: West; a James Beard Award finalist for OutstandingChef; and the owner of Reem's California, a bakery with locations in Oakland and San Francisco. Reem was also the opening chef for Dyafa, an Arab fine-dining restaurant that was awarded a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand in its first year. She has established herself at the intersection of food, Arab Culture, and social justice.

ARABIYYA is a collection of 100+ bright, bold recipes influenced by the vibrant flavors and convivial culture of the Arab world. Alongside the tempting recipes, Reem takes readers on a journey through her Palestinian and Syrian roots, sharing stories of the power of Arab communities to turn hardship into brilliant, nourishing meals and any occasion into a celebratory feast. There is also food for thought about what it takes to create a more equitable society. Reem’s glorious dishes draw in readers and customers, but it is her infectious warmth that keeps them at the table.

ONE OF FOOD52’S MOST ANTICIPATED COOKBOOKS OF 2022

"This is what a cookbook should be: passion, politics, and personality are woven through the fabulous recipes."—Ruth Reichl, author of Save Me the Plums

“A dazzling cookbook filled with mouthwatering recipes and moving stories that take you to the very heart of Arab culture and the migrant experience. Reem’s cooking and storytelling is an inspiration.”—Yasmin Khan, author of Ripe Figs and Zaitoun

Event hosted by Middle East Children's Alliance, cosponsored by Arab Resource & Organizing Center.

For more event information: https://www.mecaforpeace.org/event/cookboo...

