Challenging Colonialism: Telling & Teaching the Truth of the California Missions
Supplement to s01e01: This recording is from the second half of a panel entitled “Telling the Truth of the California Missions,” which was part of the Telling and Teaching the Truth of the California Missions event, held on August 27, 2021, preceding the Mission Bell removal. 40:30
Moderator Merri Lopez- Keifer (San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians) introduced the speakers. She is Senior Advisor to the Tribal Council San Luis Rey Band of Mission Indians, and introduced Dr. Lee Panich and his talk titled “Centering Ohlone Presence at Mission Santa Clara and Santa Clara University." Dr. Panich is the co-editor with Tsim Schneider of the book Archaeologies of Indigenous Presence, author of Narratives of Persistence: Indigenous Negotiations of Colonialism in Alta and Baja California, and of his recent article from which this talk is focused, "Archaeology, Indigenous erasure, and the creation of white public space at the California missions."
Dr. Panich was followed by Alexii Sigona (Amah Mutsun) and Annie Taylor, both of the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley giving a talk entitled “Revitalizing Reciprocal Relations with Land: Amah Mutsun Pathways to Reconnection.”
To support the work to Protect Juristac discussed by Sigona and Taylor, see the following petition:
http://www.protectjuristac.org/petition/
Video of these talks can also be found at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxS2NYQRTNI
Telling and Teaching the Truth of the California Missions was co-sponsored by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, the Ohlone-Costanoan Esselen Nation, the UC Santa Cruz American Indian Resource Center, the University of California Critical Mission Studies Program, & California State Parks.
Additional information on the Critical Mission Studies Program can be found here: https://criticalmissionstudies.ucsd.edu/
Music by G. Gonzales
This podcast is supported by the California State Parks Foundation: https://www.calparks.org/
