A rally and speak-out was held to support a San Francisco Grand Jury report that said rising bay waters would expose the toxins and radioactive material at Hunters Point to residents and the community. It also attacked the failure of City, State and Federal agencies to do proper oversight of the Lennar condo development and protect the residents. Hunters Point residents and advocates spoke out. Many said this deadly situation was continuing because of profiteering by developers, government agencies and city, state and federal politicians.

Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on June 3, 2022 to support a San Francisco's Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of Hunters Point superfund sight. Over $1 billion of US government funds have already been spent to remediate the site as well as Treasure Island but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated. The speakers also talked about the capture of government regulatory agencies by Lennar and other developers and their collusion with politicians who have allowed this development.The Grand Jury report said that as a result of rising bay waters there would be a threat of dangerous toxins and radioactive material being exposed and further contaminating the community and visitors to the area. This report is also applicable to the massive development of the man made Treasure Island which is in the middle of the SF bay and also threatened with rising waters. It also reported that SF DPH and other state & federal agencies had not provided oversight.Speakers talked about the continuing health dangers and also Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai reported on the cover-up of the dangers by government agencies and city, state and national politicians. Speakers demanded that the continuing removal of earth stop and that there be real oversight of their health and safety. Dr. Sumchai also reported that UCSF managers had covered up the contamination of workers on Hunters Point at a UCSF animal facility. Workers at the site which is next to the SF Police Department training center had also been contaminated with radioactive isotopes from the radioactive site. Many workers who were contaminated from radiation and other toxins have been fighting for workers compensation.Additional media:San Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund SiteSF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up LinksSF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley GoffTreasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposureSan Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol HarveyCorruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files ChargesRacialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopmentSF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates SpeakoutTreasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-FraudFormer Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearingPoliticians, Navy and EPA Cover-up"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQEDMedia silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure IslandTreasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-upSF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks OutSan Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure IslandProduction of Labor Video Project