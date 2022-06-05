From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Stop Poisoning & Killing Us For Profits! Hunters Point Community Residents Speak Out
A rally and speak-out was held to support a San Francisco Grand Jury report that said rising bay waters would expose the toxins and radioactive material at Hunters Point to residents and the community. It also attacked the failure of City, State and Federal agencies to do proper oversight of the Lennar condo development and protect the residents. Hunters Point residents and advocates spoke out. Many said this deadly situation was continuing because of profiteering by developers, government agencies and city, state and federal politicians.
Hunters Point residents and community members rallied at San Francisco City Hall on June 3, 2022 to support a San Francisco's Grand Jury report that said that there had been no real oversight of the development of Hunters Point superfund sight. Over $1 billion of US government funds have already been spent to remediate the site as well as Treasure Island but as a result of fraud by Tetra Tech and Test America and retaliation against many OSHA and health and safety whistleblowers, the site continues to be contaminated. The speakers also talked about the capture of government regulatory agencies by Lennar and other developers and their collusion with politicians who have allowed this development.
The Grand Jury report said that as a result of rising bay waters there would be a threat of dangerous toxins and radioactive material being exposed and further contaminating the community and visitors to the area. This report is also applicable to the massive development of the man made Treasure Island which is in the middle of the SF bay and also threatened with rising waters. It also reported that SF DPH and other state & federal agencies had not provided oversight.
Speakers talked about the continuing health dangers and also Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai reported on the cover-up of the dangers by government agencies and city, state and national politicians. Speakers demanded that the continuing removal of earth stop and that there be real oversight of their health and safety. Dr. Sumchai also reported that UCSF managers had covered up the contamination of workers on Hunters Point at a UCSF animal facility. Workers at the site which is next to the SF Police Department training center had also been contaminated with radioactive isotopes from the radioactive site. Many workers who were contaminated from radiation and other toxins have been fighting for workers compensation.
Additional media:
San Francisco Unprepared to Handle New Risks at the Hunters Point Superfund Site
https://civilgrandjury.sfgov.org/2021_2022/Hunters%20Point%20Press%20Release.pdf
SF Treasure Island Development, Corruption, Whistleblowers & Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up Links
https://youtu.be/zYfsS5_K3S8
SF Treasure Island Radioactive Dump Site Cover-up, Residents & Workers With Attorney Stanley Goff
https://youtu.be/icvlTjvh57Q
Treasure Island residents bring $2 billion class action lawsuit for radiation and toxin exposure
https://sfbayview.com/2020/01/treasure-island-residents-bring-2-billion-class-action-lawsuit-for-radiation-and-toxin-exposure/
San Francisico Treasure Island Criminal Cover-up With SF Bay Viiew Journalist Carol Harvey
https://youtu.be/4OmLqRRez6c
Corruption Galore! SF Hunters Point TI Radioactive Cover-up For Profits With Dr. Ahimsa Sumchai
https://youtu.be/TL0dv4Jhdl8
$1 Billion Eco-Fraud At SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island-Residents/Whistleblower Files Charges
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hdO8QHT7ptY
Racialized evictions are part of Treasure Island redevelopment
https://sfbayview.com/2018/01/racialized-evictions-are-part-of-treasure-island-redevelopment/
SF Treasure Island Conservation Corps Nightmare, The Cover-up & Environmental Racism
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lb49dvh5hsU
"No Charter School On SF Treasure Island Superfund Site!" Environmentalists/Candidates Speakout
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCvWcgx7_qI
Treasure Island Nightmare: Whistleblowers & Former Residents Speak Out About Cancers & Cover-up
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
SF Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblowers Expose Deadly Cover-up By Tetra Tech & Government: A $1 Billion Dollar Eco-Fraud
https://youtu.be/lb6LxUOKWks
Former Treasure Island residents report radiation and chemical poisoning during Feb. 8 SF Supervisors’ hearing
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/former-treasure-island-residents-report-radiation-and-chemical-poisoning-during-feb-8-sf-supervisors-hearing/
Politicians, Navy and EPA Cover-up
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/what-politicians-the-navy-and-the-epa-dont-want-you-to-know-treasure-island-and-hunters-point-are-equally-toxic-superfund-sites/
"Not A Whisper" Questions Not Asked At Newsom Cox 2018 CA Gubernatorial Debate At KQED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXCXWV7Kfkk&t=41s
Media silent as Navy digs 1,280 radiological objects from Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2018/10/media-silent-as-navy-digs-1280-radiological-objects-from-treasure-island/
Treasure Island H&S Whistleblowers, Former TI Residents & Advocates Speak Out On Cover-up
https://youtu.be/rtuDlkvWJO8
SF Hunters Point/Treasure Island Radiation Whistleblower Speaks Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htA8lqYc96Q
San Francisco irradiates the poor on Treasure Island
https://sfbayview.com/2019/01/san-francisco-irradiates-the-poor-on-treasure-island/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
