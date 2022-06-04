top
2022 Fresh Meat Festival of transgender and queer performance
Date Thursday June 16
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorFresh Meat Productions
Location Details
Online
The wildly-popular FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL is back – and all tickets are FREE! Join us for two weeks of exquisite, inspiring dance, theater and live music – featuring more than 40 TRANS & QUEER ARTISTS & ENSEMBLES performing folklórico, hip-hop, modern dance, vogue, contemporary R&B, tap dance, Son Jarocho, comedy, storytelling, disabled dance pioneers, ballroom and MORE! All programs will be Closed Captioned for Deaf and Hard-of-hearing audiences.
For more event information: http://freshmeatproductions.org/

