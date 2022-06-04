OAKLAND: March for Our Lives to End Gun Violence
When: Saturday, June 11 @ 10 AM - noon
Where: Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 1 Frank H Ogawa Plz, Oakland, CA 94612
Info: https://secure.everyaction.com/g12mrt0yAEyIjsljFijLag2
Website: https://marchforourlives.com/
This protest is part of the March for Our Lives nationwide day of action happening across
the United States to End Gun Violence.
WHY WE ARE MARCHING
May 26th marks the one-year anniversary of the San Jose VTA mass shooting in 2021, the deadliest in Bay Area history and less than two years after the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting in 2019.
Two days before the first anniversary of the VTA massacre, there's been yet another mass shooting — this one at a Uvlade,Texas elementary school that's ended the lives of 21 people on May 24th.
Only a couple weeks ago, there was the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in a predominately Black neighborhood, a crime reported as being racist-hate motivated.
And the next day after Buffalo, there was a church shooting that left one person dead and five others injured at a meeting of Asian churchgoers in Laguana Woods, Southern California.
All these more recent events are part of the long, but ever growing history of gun violence taking and wounding the lives of American family members, including children. Everywhere we look, gun violence is decimating our families and communities.
Whether it’s the mass shootings in shopping malls, concerts, schools, and places of worship, the retaliatory gun violence in urban neighborhoods haunted by the legacy of economic disinvestment, racism, and poverty, or the solitary suicides committed nationwide with increasing frequency, gun violence adds up: over 100 Americans die from it every day.
That's 100+ lives lost every single day. Youth started March For Our Lives (MFOL) to say,
“Not One More!”
END GUN VIOLENCE NOW!
___________________________________________________________
