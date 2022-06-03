Native America And Manifest Destiny



Professor Robert J. Miller is a professor of law at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University, and the author of many publications including Reservation “Capitalism:” Economic Development in Indian Country (Praeger Publishers 2012). He is the Chief Justice of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. His book, Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Manifest Destiny examines the concept of Manifest Destiny and the westward thrust of the newly formed American union. The story begins with the Lewis and Clark expedition into the Pacific Northwest at the behest of Thomas Jefferson. How did this expansion and the belief in Manifest Destiny play out for the Indigenous peoples, and for the United States? What are the effects of this history on all of us to this day?



