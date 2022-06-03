Native America And Manifest Destiny
Professor Robert J. Miller is a professor of law at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University, and the author of many publications including Reservation “Capitalism:” Economic Development in Indian Country (Praeger Publishers 2012). He is the Chief Justice of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. His book, Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Manifest Destiny examines the concept of Manifest Destiny and the westward thrust of the newly formed American union. The story begins with the Lewis and Clark expedition into the Pacific Northwest at the behest of Thomas Jefferson. How did this expansion and the belief in Manifest Destiny play out for the Indigenous peoples, and for the United States? What are the effects of this history on all of us to this day?
Join us for an insightful and interesting discussion!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/19/2022
|Dangerous Truths 5: Native America And Manifest Destiny
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
|humanrights [at] uusf.org
|Location Details
|
On Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/98671226456?pwd=amp3eTFxcU42UzNlK3hQWWhORHVPQT09
Meeting ID: 986 7122 6456
Passcode: 275953
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,98671226456# US (San Jose)
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeINqPdxqb
|
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg
Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 3rd, 2022 8:41 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network