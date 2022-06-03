top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
Dangerous Truths 5: Native America And Manifest Destiny
Date Sunday June 19
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum
Emailhumanrights [at] uusf.org
Location Details
On Zoom
https://zoom.us/j/98671226456?pwd=amp3eTFxcU42UzNlK3hQWWhORHVPQT09

Meeting ID: 986 7122 6456

Passcode: 275953

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,98671226456# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/aeINqPdxqb
Native America And Manifest Destiny

Professor Robert J. Miller is a professor of law at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at Arizona State University, and the author of many publications including Reservation “Capitalism:” Economic Development in Indian Country (Praeger Publishers 2012). He is the Chief Justice of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, and a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe. His book, Native America, Discovered and Conquered: Thomas Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, and Manifest Destiny examines the concept of Manifest Destiny and the westward thrust of the newly formed American union. The story begins with the Lewis and Clark expedition into the Pacific Northwest at the behest of Thomas Jefferson. How did this expansion and the belief in Manifest Destiny play out for the Indigenous peoples, and for the United States? What are the effects of this history on all of us to this day?

Join us for an insightful and interesting discussion!
uusf_dangerous_truths.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (444.3KB)
For more event information: https://www.uusf.org/hrwg

Added to the calendar on Friday Jun 3rd, 2022 8:41 PM
