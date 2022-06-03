Our Downtown Our Future celebrates those who wield a camera to make a difference.
Evening of short local activist films, a silent auction and lots of food and drink.
Event is free ($10 suggested donation)
Thursday June 30
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Screening
Our Downtown • Our Future
Vets Hall Santa Cruz
846 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
https://www.facebook.com/events/7219035456...
