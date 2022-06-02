GET OUT THE VOTE!
Join us for Chesa Boudin and guest speaker, Angela Davis.
$10 campaign donation is required.
Date & time: Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 6:00 PM 9:00 PM
Location: Zeitgeist 199 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA, 94103
More info: https://www.zeitgeistsf.com/event-details/get-out-the-vote-with-chesa-boudin
Jaunita MORE! will also be in attendance:
(https://juanitamore.com/events/2022/6/3/get-out-the-vote-special-guest-speaker-angela-david)
