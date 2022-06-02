



Join us for Chesa Boudin and guest speaker, Angela Davis.



$10 campaign donation is required.



Date & time: Friday, June 3, 2022 @ 6:00 PM 9:00 PM



Location: Zeitgeist 199 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA, 94103



More info:



Jaunita MORE! will also be in attendance:

