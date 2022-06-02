top
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / Queer | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/26/2022
People's March & Rally 2022: Honor the First Gay Liberation March by Roaring Our Voices
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 26
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorJuanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn
Emailjuanita [at] juanitamore.com
Location Details
Starting point: Polk Street and Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
PEOPLE'S MARCH & RALLY

All Black Lives Matter!
All-Trans Lives Matter!
All Brown Lives Matter!
All Indigenous Lives Matter!

When: Sunday, June 26, 2022 @ 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Where: Polk Street & Washington Street, San Francisco, CA 94109

Event post: https://juanitamore.com/events/2022/6/26/peoples-march-amp-rally


A call for action from Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn:

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, on the route of the very first Gay Liberation March, 52 years ago, we will roar our voices in solidarity with our Black, Brown, and Indigenous Trans and Queer family, friends, lovers, and neighbors.

We stand in protest of
--Transgender and racial injustice
--Police violence and killings
--Unjust healthcare
--Gun violence - we must fight for gun control
--and let’s not forget reparations to Black People

We demand changes!


FROM: "Bay Area Reporter" - LGBTQIA+ independent media since 1971

https://www.ebar.com/news/news/313481

"For those looking for something a little more activist-focused, DJ and drag star Juanita MORE!, who just stepped down from her reign as Empress 56, is helping organize the third People's March that is expected to take place the same Sunday. Following the Pride parade's original route, the People's March will begin on Polk Street, 'led by Brown and Black and people of color,' MORE! said in a phone interview with the Bay Area Reporter."

screenshot_2022-06-02_at_18-18-00_san_francisco_to_have_2_pride_parades.png
For more event information: https://juanitamore.com

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 6:38 PM
§
by Juanita MORE! and Alex U. Inn
Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 6:38 PM
screenshot_2022-06-02_at_18-16-02_events_____juanita_more_.png
https://juanitamore.com
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
