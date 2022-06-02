top
Uprooted
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 11
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRhythmix
Location Details
Rhythmix Cultural Works
2513 Blanding
Alameda
The K Gallery at Rhythmix Cultural Works presents Uprooted, an exhibit honoring the spirit and resilience of those affected by the Japanese internment of WWII, June 11th - July 30th. An opening reception will be held Saturday, June 11th from 2:00 - 4:00pm featuring live music by Akira Tana.

During WWII over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were uprooted from their homes, communities and jobs and involuntarily sent to live in guarded barracks – internment camps located in desolate parts of America. The images and writings in Uprooted reveal different aspects of this shared memory of loss and relocation.

Uprooted features calligraphy from the Heart Mountain Tachibana Ginsha, “standing flower poetry club,” typed letters written by newlywed May Okada while interned at Tule Lake, along with the work of contemporary artists Dana Kawano, Scott Tsuchitani and Ellen Bepp.

All three Japanese American contemporary artists are influenced by this same dark moment in history.

Dana Kawano’s Kasa Project gives visual interpretation to stories told by survivors of the Japanese American incarceration. Scott Tsuchitani investigates visual culture as dynamic process by combining poignant narrative with unexpected humor and latent stereotype. Ellen Bepp’s paper cut-outs give voice to her Japanese cultural roots while addressing issues of political identity, social injustice and displacement.
For more event information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/uprooted/

© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
