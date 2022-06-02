The K Gallery at Rhythmix Cultural Works presents Uprooted, an exhibit honoring the spirit and resilience of those affected by the Japanese internment of WWII, June 11th - July 30th. An opening reception will be held Saturday, June 11th from 2:00 - 4:00pm featuring live music by Akira Tana.
During WWII over 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were uprooted from their homes, communities and jobs and involuntarily sent to live in guarded barracks – internment camps located in desolate parts of America. The images and writings in Uprooted reveal different aspects of this shared memory of loss and relocation.
Uprooted features calligraphy from the Heart Mountain Tachibana Ginsha, “standing flower poetry club,” typed letters written by newlywed May Okada while interned at Tule Lake, along with the work of contemporary artists Dana Kawano, Scott Tsuchitani and Ellen Bepp.
All three Japanese American contemporary artists are influenced by this same dark moment in history.
Dana Kawano’s Kasa Project gives visual interpretation to stories told by survivors of the Japanese American incarceration. Scott Tsuchitani investigates visual culture as dynamic process by combining poignant narrative with unexpected humor and latent stereotype. Ellen Bepp’s paper cut-outs give voice to her Japanese cultural roots while addressing issues of political identity, social injustice and displacement.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 6/11/2022
|Uprooted
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 11
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Rhythmix
|Location Details
|
Rhythmix Cultural Works
2513 Blanding
Alameda
|
For more event information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/uprooted/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jun 2nd, 2022 9:13 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network