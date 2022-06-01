Actors, artists, sign holders, photographers needed for dramatic action on Monday June 6: OVERTURN ROE? Over Our "Dead Bodies!" This is a performance and street action which will include some people engaging in civil disobedience, aimed at urging millions to take part in nonviolent mass determined protest NOW to STOP the Supreme Court from taking away abortion rights. Contact us to let us know if you are interested and can participate on some level. Orientation/rehearsal at 4pm, performance/action at 5pm.



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 10:11 PM