Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/19/2022
Liberation Paddle Out
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday June 19
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorBlack Surf Santa Cruz
Location Details
Cowell Beach, Santa Cruz
Black Surf Santa Cruz is hosting our second annual Liberation Paddle Out event in celebration of Juneteenth at Cowell Beach. The Liberation Paddle Out is a full day celebration in concert with the annual Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebration at the London Nelson Center to invite both BSSC members and the general public for a day out on the ocean.

The LPO is a full day of fun and will include beach games, live DJ on the beach (@fathertaj), a beach clean-up, paddle-out/paddle-out lessons, free equipment for BSSC members, and so much more.

Paddle Out at 3 PM

Thank you to our event event partners, sponsors, and supporters❣️

@pacificcatch @sccblackhealthmatters @twdcc_dance @beachboardwalk @clubedsurfschool @santacruz.black @cowellssurfshop Santa Cruz Credit Union @areperia831 @santacruzjuneteenth

Photo: @painchaudkevin

We’re always looking for donations to help get more riders on the waves🌊!

Immediate Needs:
- Volunteers for upcoming event
- Monetary Donations
- Donations for raffle

Our mission is to promote mental, physical, spiritual, and communal healing through surfing, education, recreation, advocacy, and wellness.

Let’s learn together!

✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽

For more information follow us, visit our website, or message us here!
@blacksurfclubsc
https://www.blacksurfclubsantacruz.com/

#BlackSurfSantaCruz #SantaCruz #SC #BlackSurfSC #LiberationPaddleOut #Juneteenth
sm_juneteenth_liberation_paddle_out_cowell_beach_june_19_2022_black_surf_santa_cruz.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5603740488...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 5:28 PM
