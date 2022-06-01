



The LPO is a full day of fun and will include beach games, live DJ on the beach (@fathertaj), a beach clean-up, paddle-out/paddle-out lessons, free equipment for BSSC members, and so much more.



Paddle Out at 3 PM



Thank you to our event event partners, sponsors, and supporters❣️



@pacificcatch @sccblackhealthmatters @twdcc_dance @beachboardwalk @clubedsurfschool @santacruz.black @cowellssurfshop Santa Cruz Credit Union @areperia831 @santacruzjuneteenth



Photo: @painchaudkevin



We’re always looking for donations to help get more riders on the waves🌊!



Immediate Needs:

- Volunteers for upcoming event

- Monetary Donations

- Donations for raffle



Our mission is to promote mental, physical, spiritual, and communal healing through surfing, education, recreation, advocacy, and wellness.



Let’s learn together!



✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽



For more information follow us, visit our website, or message us here!

@blacksurfclubsc

https://www.blacksurfclubsantacruz.com/



#BlackSurfSantaCruz #SantaCruz #SC #BlackSurfSC #LiberationPaddleOut #Juneteenth Black Surf Santa Cruz is hosting our second annual Liberation Paddle Out event in celebration of Juneteenth at Cowell Beach. The Liberation Paddle Out is a full day celebration in concert with the annual Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebration at the London Nelson Center to invite both BSSC members and the general public for a day out on the ocean.The LPO is a full day of fun and will include beach games, live DJ on the beach (@fathertaj), a beach clean-up, paddle-out/paddle-out lessons, free equipment for BSSC members, and so much more.Paddle Out at 3 PMThank you to our event event partners, sponsors, and supporters❣️@pacificcatch @sccblackhealthmatters @twdcc_dance @beachboardwalk @clubedsurfschool @santacruz.black @cowellssurfshop Santa Cruz Credit Union @areperia831 @santacruzjuneteenthPhoto: @painchaudkevinWe’re always looking for donations to help get more riders on the waves🌊!Immediate Needs:- Volunteers for upcoming event- Monetary Donations- Donations for raffleOur mission is to promote mental, physical, spiritual, and communal healing through surfing, education, recreation, advocacy, and wellness.Let’s learn together!✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽For more information follow us, visit our website, or message us here!@blacksurfclubsc#BlackSurfSantaCruz #SantaCruz #SC #BlackSurfSC #LiberationPaddleOut #Juneteenth For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5603740488...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jun 1st, 2022 5:28 PM