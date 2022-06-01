Black Surf Santa Cruz is hosting our second annual Liberation Paddle Out event in celebration of Juneteenth at Cowell Beach. The Liberation Paddle Out is a full day celebration in concert with the annual Santa Cruz Juneteenth celebration at the London Nelson Center to invite both BSSC members and the general public for a day out on the ocean.
The LPO is a full day of fun and will include beach games, live DJ on the beach (@fathertaj), a beach clean-up, paddle-out/paddle-out lessons, free equipment for BSSC members, and so much more.
Paddle Out at 3 PM
Thank you to our event event partners, sponsors, and supporters❣️
@pacificcatch @sccblackhealthmatters @twdcc_dance @beachboardwalk @clubedsurfschool @santacruz.black @cowellssurfshop Santa Cruz Credit Union @areperia831 @santacruzjuneteenth
Photo: @painchaudkevin
We’re always looking for donations to help get more riders on the waves🌊!
Immediate Needs:
- Volunteers for upcoming event
- Monetary Donations
- Donations for raffle
Our mission is to promote mental, physical, spiritual, and communal healing through surfing, education, recreation, advocacy, and wellness.
Let’s learn together!
✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽
For more information follow us, visit our website, or message us here!
@blacksurfclubsc
https://www.blacksurfclubsantacruz.com/
#BlackSurfSantaCruz #SantaCruz #SC #BlackSurfSC #LiberationPaddleOut #Juneteenth
